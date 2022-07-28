www.wcjb.com
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone HeightsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew WoodruffGainesville, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew WoodruffWilliston, FL
NCFL historic sites recognized on Florida’s ‘11 to save’ list
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Only 11 historic sites across Florida make the annual 11-to-save list, and two are in North Central Florida. Florida’s 11-to-save list is announced by the state’s Trust for Historic Preservation and is meant to rally and highlight efforts to protect these sites on an annual basis.
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is following elected officials and candidates for office across North Central Florida this week. The Columbia County school board meets Tuesday evening to talk about a proposed tax increase meant for remodeling and maintaining schools, buying computers, and buying buses. That will be at 6:00 p.m.
Ocala CEP highlights a Marion County language translation and interpreting company
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County language translation and interpreting company are taking the extra step to help their clients bridge the language gap. Our friends from the CEP share the company’s vision for helping their clients on a personal level. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click...
Fort King national historic landmark will undergo maintenance
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Fort King national historic landmark will close for maintenance on Monday. Park grounds at Fort King national historic landmark at 3925 E Fort King St are closed. It begins at 8 a.m. They will be closed until noon but are excited to be opening back...
Rotary Sportsplex will host the week-long Cal Ripken Rookie World Series
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Cal Ripken Rookie World Series kicks off in Marion County, and it starts on Monday. The tournament is by the Babe Ruth League Incorporated. It is a week-long tournament. Eight teams from across the country and the Bahamas will be visiting Ocala/Marion County. It will...
NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County School Board District 2
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mildred Russell and Diyonne McGraw are running for the District 2 seat. Russell was appointed by Governor Ron Desantis in August after McGraw was removed for not living within her district. Mildred Russell has lived in Alachua County for 40 years, she said she has been...
Gainesville Health and Fitness: AMP’D 45
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new Hitt program is being introduced to Gainesville, and it starts on Monday. Hear what AMP’D 45 is doing for the community on this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Back-to-school giveaways coming to North Central Florida this weekend
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Back-to-school events are happening all across North Central Florida. In Gainesville, the Stop the Violence, Back to School rally is Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Santa Fe College Gym. The first 5,000 students get a free backpack with school supplies. In Ocala, the...
Gainesville sprinter Tamari Davis sets world Under 20 record in 100m
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WCJB) -Tamari Davis wasn’t satisfied with walking in Memphis this weekend. She also ran--very quickly. Davis, who grew up in Gainesville and attended both Oak Hall and GHS, ran a 10.83 in the 100m on Saturday at the Ed Murphey Classic, setting what appears to be a new world record for women under the age of 20. Davis eclipses a 45-year old mark of 10.87 set by Marlies Oelsner in 1977. Davis is 19 years old and was coming off a fourth place finish at the U.S. Championships last month. Victory in Saturday’s race went to TeeTee Terry, in 10.82.
UF gymnast Leanne Wong claims all-around crown at U.S. Classic
Salt Lake City, Utah. (WCJB) -Following an outstanding freshman season at the University of Florida, sophomore to be gymnast Leanne Wong kept rolling on Saturday, claiming the all-around title at the U.S. Classic in Salt Lake City. Wong also won the beam title and shared the win on vault. Wong’s...
Teams get ready for the Cal Ripken World Series in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Baseball enthusiasts from around the globe will be in Ocala for a week-long tournament. The 2022 Cal Ripken 8-year-old Machine Pitch Invitational World Series is happening in the horse capital of the world. On Sunday, all of the teams gathered in the Downtown Square for a...
Back-to-school rally offers supplies and anti-violence message
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One Gainesville gymnasium was full of kids and parents ahead of the start of school. The 23rd annual Stop the Violence back-to-school rally happened this morning at the Santa Fe College gymnasium. P.A.V.E, or People Against Violence Enterprises, hosted with the help of sponsors. The first...
Bradford County commissioners dismiss funding proposal for fire rescue services
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - ”We have great support in this community.”. The fire department was the focus of a Bradford County commission meeting. In the meeting, Bradford County commissioners made a motion to remove the one-cent sales tax from the table. Despite the proposal being dismissed, Bradford County Fire...
Russell Report: Changes in Sports
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sports may have a timeless appeal but that doesn’t mean they are immune to change. In this week’s Russell Report, WRUF’s Steve Russell reflects on how his favorite games have changed over the years. I have always loved sports. Always. I collected baseball...
Alachua County man arrested after hitting a woman
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from the city of Alachua is behind bars for beating a woman. Alachua police officers say James Garrison, 62, was arguing with a woman on Sunday. When officers arrived to the scene they found her with a cut lip and black eyes. The victim...
Application deadline for the Arts Council of Alachua County “Art mini-grant” approaches
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Midnight on July 31st is the deadline for applications for the “Arts Tag mini-grant”, a grant provided to artists by the Arts Council of Alachua County. Alachua County artists, collaborators, and not-for-profit organizations can apply to receive an “Arts Tag mini-grant”, that will provide...
Two killed in Clay County gyroplane crash
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead after an experimental plane crashed in Melrose Saturday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened at a field near County Road 214 and Melrose Road, around 10 a.m.. The aircraft is being identified as a gyroplane, which is a...
Columbia County residents raise funds for long-time Lake City radio host who’s battling dementia and Alzheimer’s
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Scott Berns was a radio host for 35 years on three stations in Lake City, and on Friday nights you could always hear his voice calling football games at Columbia High School. “It’s been very special when he would call the games on the radio....
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrest 8 people in a cockfighting ring
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Eight people were arrested on warrants after an investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office into an illegal cockfighting operation. On Saturday, deputies, the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team, the helicopter unit, and Marion County Animal Control searched a property on Northwest 44th Avenue in Ocala.
Multiple children, baby hospitalized after wreck on I-75
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - At least five people, including a baby, were taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed on Interstate 75 near High Springs on Monday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the crash happened near mile marker 406 on I-75. They say one adult and four...
