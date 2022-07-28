ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

NCFL historic sites recognized on Florida’s ‘11 to save’ list

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Only 11 historic sites across Florida make the annual 11-to-save list, and two are in North Central Florida. Florida’s 11-to-save list is announced by the state’s Trust for Historic Preservation and is meant to rally and highlight efforts to protect these sites on an annual basis.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is following elected officials and candidates for office across North Central Florida this week. The Columbia County school board meets Tuesday evening to talk about a proposed tax increase meant for remodeling and maintaining schools, buying computers, and buying buses. That will be at 6:00 p.m.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Fort King national historic landmark will undergo maintenance

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Fort King national historic landmark will close for maintenance on Monday. Park grounds at Fort King national historic landmark at 3925 E Fort King St are closed. It begins at 8 a.m. They will be closed until noon but are excited to be opening back...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County School Board District 2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mildred Russell and Diyonne McGraw are running for the District 2 seat. Russell was appointed by Governor Ron Desantis in August after McGraw was removed for not living within her district. Mildred Russell has lived in Alachua County for 40 years, she said she has been...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Health and Fitness: AMP’D 45

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new Hitt program is being introduced to Gainesville, and it starts on Monday. Hear what AMP’D 45 is doing for the community on this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville sprinter Tamari Davis sets world Under 20 record in 100m

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WCJB) -Tamari Davis wasn’t satisfied with walking in Memphis this weekend. She also ran--very quickly. Davis, who grew up in Gainesville and attended both Oak Hall and GHS, ran a 10.83 in the 100m on Saturday at the Ed Murphey Classic, setting what appears to be a new world record for women under the age of 20. Davis eclipses a 45-year old mark of 10.87 set by Marlies Oelsner in 1977. Davis is 19 years old and was coming off a fourth place finish at the U.S. Championships last month. Victory in Saturday’s race went to TeeTee Terry, in 10.82.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UF gymnast Leanne Wong claims all-around crown at U.S. Classic

Salt Lake City, Utah. (WCJB) -Following an outstanding freshman season at the University of Florida, sophomore to be gymnast Leanne Wong kept rolling on Saturday, claiming the all-around title at the U.S. Classic in Salt Lake City. Wong also won the beam title and shared the win on vault. Wong’s...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Teams get ready for the Cal Ripken World Series in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Baseball enthusiasts from around the globe will be in Ocala for a week-long tournament. The 2022 Cal Ripken 8-year-old Machine Pitch Invitational World Series is happening in the horse capital of the world. On Sunday, all of the teams gathered in the Downtown Square for a...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Back-to-school rally offers supplies and anti-violence message

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One Gainesville gymnasium was full of kids and parents ahead of the start of school. The 23rd annual Stop the Violence back-to-school rally happened this morning at the Santa Fe College gymnasium. P.A.V.E, or People Against Violence Enterprises, hosted with the help of sponsors. The first...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Russell Report: Changes in Sports

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sports may have a timeless appeal but that doesn’t mean they are immune to change. In this week’s Russell Report, WRUF’s Steve Russell reflects on how his favorite games have changed over the years. I have always loved sports. Always. I collected baseball...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County man arrested after hitting a woman

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from the city of Alachua is behind bars for beating a woman. Alachua police officers say James Garrison, 62, was arguing with a woman on Sunday. When officers arrived to the scene they found her with a cut lip and black eyes. The victim...
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Two killed in Clay County gyroplane crash

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead after an experimental plane crashed in Melrose Saturday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened at a field near County Road 214 and Melrose Road, around 10 a.m.. The aircraft is being identified as a gyroplane, which is a...
MELROSE, FL
WCJB

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrest 8 people in a cockfighting ring

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Eight people were arrested on warrants after an investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office into an illegal cockfighting operation. On Saturday, deputies, the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team, the helicopter unit, and Marion County Animal Control searched a property on Northwest 44th Avenue in Ocala.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Multiple children, baby hospitalized after wreck on I-75

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - At least five people, including a baby, were taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed on Interstate 75 near High Springs on Monday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the crash happened near mile marker 406 on I-75. They say one adult and four...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL

