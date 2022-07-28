Beasley, Clark, DeRosario, and Ching Eligible for 2023 National Soccer HOF Election

www.houstondynamofc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston resident hands back 62 "ghost guns"- and receives $150 for eachAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Smokey conditions on the Eastex Freeway were from a large commercial building fire in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Knife-wielding suspect in mental health crisis at group home shot by a Houston Police Officer in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
How a Houston teen has raised $1.6 million in 72 hours for abortion accessAsh JurbergHouston, TX
