Lottery

Can You Remain Anonymous If You Win The New York State Lottery?

By Glenn Pitcher
WNBF News Radio 1290
WNBF News Radio 1290
 3 days ago
FosterKidsMatter325
3d ago

You can’t in NY. There’s no anonymity protection law here. But, I can remain quiet about it. I’d wear a facial mask to the lottery office & for the lottery pics. Heck, anybody can have my same name. Deny, deny and deny if I’m asked if I was the winner! 🤔

Kim Bonewell
3d ago

I think if someone wins Mega, Power ball or State Lotteries. They should have the right to decide whether to they want to have their name announced or not. You pay taxes on it. Because people will out of the woodwork asking for money.

Pathfinder64
3d ago

You absolutely can in NY…just as the article says, go to your county offices, create a limited liability corporation (LLC) and claim the winnings through the corporation. Very easy and costs a little $500, that’s it. Everyone who says you can’t in NY is clearly not very smart

