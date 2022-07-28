ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Smash & grab just smash when thieves left empty-handed

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o1Ite_0gwetcwW00

Smash & grab turns into just smash when would-be thieves leave empty handed 00:21

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for the suspects who broke into a gun shop early Thursday morning. The suspects drove a vehicle through the front of Machine Gun Tours to gain access.

Jefferson County

Unfortunately for the would-be thieves, they got nothing when the alarm went off. Investigators said that the business owner should be credited with "properly securing weapons in such a way that they couldn't be taken."

Anyone with information about the smash and "not" so grab, it asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
52K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy