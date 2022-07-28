Smash & grab just smash when thieves left empty-handed
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for the suspects who broke into a gun shop early Thursday morning. The suspects drove a vehicle through the front of Machine Gun Tours to gain access.
Unfortunately for the would-be thieves, they got nothing when the alarm went off. Investigators said that the business owner should be credited with "properly securing weapons in such a way that they couldn't be taken."
Anyone with information about the smash and "not" so grab, it asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 0