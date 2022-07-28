ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston, ID

Ready to rodeo: Preston arena updated in time for annual spectacle

By By TERESA CHIPMAN The Cache Citizen
 4 days ago

This year, fans of That Famous Preston Night Rodeo will enjoy new seating as the project to replace all the old seating comes to a close.

Fans have more seating than ever to choose from this year with the addition of nearly 700 new seats. With last year’s changes, that makes a total of 1,400 more seats available including handicapped access and seating.

“While the rest of the world hunkered down for COVID, we took that time to build a new arena,” said Kris Beckstead of the Preston Rodeo Committee. “In 2020, with the rodeo not being able to go on, we built the first half. Last year’s rodeo used the new half and the old half and we saw a big difference, so we decided to bite the bullet and complete the seating. With code and safety issues, as well as crowded seating and little leg room, this project has been a dream for a few years. We are very proud of what we have accomplished.”

As prices continue to rise, the rodeo committee is glad to have the seating finished but the total cost of over $2 million was more than they anticipated for steel and concrete.

“The bill will continue to be paid but we still need the generosity of community and rodeo patrons to see this paid off,” she said. “We have had so much generous help so far ... Cache Valley Bank, Day Mountain Ranch and Stokes Marketplace all donated a very significant amount, from $300,000 to $400,000. We thank them from the bottom of our hearts. The $25,000 to $100,000 donors are Trails West, Northwest Farm Credit, West Motor, Scott and Kris Beckstead, the Linden Beckstead Family, Milestone Timberworks, Hess Construction, Steve and Karen Reeder, Bailey and Jamie Beckstead, Carolyn and Blayne Rounds Family, Nathan Hale Family, Kurt and Margaret Iverson Family, Valley Implement, Sid and Pat Beckstead, Naylor Insurance. The list of $1,000 to $24,000 donors is long and we can’t name everyone, but every single donation has helped us get this far. We have aa ways to go, so please keep this in mind. We have a foundation established so all donations are tax deductible.”

Above the seating are signs with the names of donors who contributed between $25,000 and $100,000 to the project.

The big screen is back and here to stay. Fans will find many familiar faces on the screen as top cowboys return to this small town rodeo with big names like nationally recognized Andy Seiler as announcer and JJ Harrison as clown/barrelman. It may be a small town with a small-town feel, but the rodeo is anything but. That Famous Preston Night Rodeo has won awards for best rodeo in the Wilderness Circuit (Idaho, Utah and Nevada) for the past seven years.

“A big thanks to so many people who worked so hard on this,” Beckstead said. “Richard Swainston, a member of the Rodeo committee has worked and worked to get this project finished and he is to be credited for the fine condition of the arena dirt. As an unpaid volunteer, the hours he works over there cannot be calculated. We have had electricians, concrete people, equipment operators, asphalt layers, Hanson Sports, Rocky Mountain Power, and a rodeo committee that works year round to have this event and facility be top in the Intermountain West.”

Kudos to committee members Thane Winward, Kurt Iverson, David Jeppsen, Sheryl Kimball, Doug Webb, Jeff Hollingsworth, Richard Swainston, and Kris Beckstead. What an accomplishment — and all without the use of tax dollars.

Idaho State Journal

Weather service declares flash flood warning for parts of Southeast Idaho because of incoming thunderstorms

The National Weather Service says thunderstorms are expected to cause flash flooding in parts of Bannock and Caribou counties late Monday afternoon through early Monday evening. The weather service has declared a flash flood warning to alert the public of the expected hazardous conditions in north central Bannock County including the Inkom area and in western Caribou County. The flash flooding could be most severe along Inman and Rapid creeks. ...
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Sporting goods store donates dozens of balls to Bannock County sheriff's deputies to hand out to kids

POCATELLO — Thanks to a generous donation from DICK'S Sporting Goods, dozens of children could get a brand new ball to play with from Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies out on patrol. Sam Baker of DICK'S Sporting Goods in Pocatello on Monday arrived at the sheriff’s office with two large bags full of balls, which he then donated to the sheriff's office free of charge. “DICK'S Sporting Goods brought over...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Firefighters extinguish brush fire along I-15 between Pocatello and Inkom

Firefighters extinguished a brush fire along Interstate 15 southbound between Pocatello and Inkom on Monday morning. The blaze was reported by a local resident around 5:50 a.m. after igniting near the Inkom Port of Entry, authorities said. Pocatello Valley firefighters extinguished the fire in about 45 minutes. Less than an acre along Interstate 15 was scorched. The blaze did not result in any injuries, evacuations, damage to structures or road closures, the Pocatello Valley Fire Department reported. Authorities said they do not know what caused the fire.
INKOM, ID
Idaho State Journal

Soda Springs man drowns in Palisades Reservoir

A Soda Springs man died Wednesday after apparently drowning in the Palisades Reservoir, authorities say. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Gary Vorwaller of Soda Springs, according to a Thursday news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said its dispatch service around 3 p.m. Wednesday received a call for a possible drowning in the reservoir near McCoy Creek. ...
SODA SPRINGS, ID
