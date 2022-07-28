12 actors who could replace Regé-Jean Page in ‘Bridgerton’ season 3

wegotthiscovered.com
Why didn’t David Harbour think ‘Stranger Things’ would be renewed past season one?
At the moment, Stranger Things is riding high on the success of its recently debuted fourth season and is, undoubtedly, the most successful original show for Netflix. And yet, there was a time, when series star David Harbour was absolutely sure that the series would fail to see the light of day beyond its first season. One of the show’s most crucial and beloved stars had no faith in its future, why?
Who is Deacon Phillippe? What to know about the ‘Never Have I Ever’ season 3 guest star
Hollywood royalty is coming to Netflix. Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s eldest son, Deacon Phillippe, is making his acting debut with the highly anticipated third season of Never Have I Ever. The 18-year-old will guest star as a character named Parker, a debate student who will rival Devi Vishwakumar’s debate team.
Why Neil Gaiman told Kirby Howell-Baptiste Death will be her greatest role
The Sandman, the long-awaited series adapting Neil Gaiman’s classic comic book series of the same name, is set to debut and the author is convinced that it will be one star’s greatest role. Or perhaps he should say the gravest role? The author explained that when it comes to playing Death, with great parts come great responsibilities.
Netflix’s #1 TV series is faring even worse with critics than ‘Resident Evil’
The promise of a new Netflix original series is often more than enough to convince subscribers that investing hours of their time is worthwhile, even if the show in question ends up being widely panned by critics and audiences. In fact, recent six-episode arrival Keep Breathing is faring even worse among the former group than the maligned Resident Evil.
‘House of the Dragon’ star admits it’s ‘a different animal’ to ‘Game of Thrones’
In spirit, House of the Dragon is basically a thing thanks to the huge success of Game of Thrones as one of the most popular television shows in history. But according to what its crew members have repeatedly claimed over the past few months, the fact that the prequel is taking its cue from the original series doesn’t mean they’re going to rehash everything from D.B. Weiss and David Benioff’s adaptation.
Where is the ‘7th Heaven’ cast now?
For 11 seasons, television audiences were treated to a wholesome family experience in the family drama, 7th Heaven. The show centered around the Camdens, a large family led by Eric, a local Protestant reverend, and his wife Annie. Together, they raise several children and shelter many others as they live their lives as true pillars of their community.
Angelina Jolie announces her daughter Zahara is attending a historically Black college for women
Angelina Jolie just shipped her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt off to college, revealing that her third-eldest child is attending Spelman College, a private, historically black, women’s liberal arts college in Atlanta, Georgia. The Academy Award-winning actress shared the news in an Instagram post on Sunday. “Zahara with her Spelman...
How can Keaton, Pattinson, and Affleck all be Batman? The DCEU’s three Dark Knights explained
After Warner Bros.’s Comic-Con presentation failed to set them alight, DC fans belatedly got an exciting bit of news this week thanks to Ben Affleck being confirmed to return as Batman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Snyderverse loyalists are ecstatic to have the Justice League star restored to the franchise, especially when it looked like his days in the cowl were numbered, what with two other iterations of the Dark Knight swooping across cinema screens.
‘Paper Girls’ stars address the inevitable ‘Stranger Things’ comparisons
Stars of the new Amazon Prime TV series Paper Girls are appreciative of comparisons between their show and the runaway Netflix hit Stranger Things. Both stories are set in the 1980s and fit snugly into the sci-fi genre. They are also heavily influenced by Stephen King’s acclaimed short story The Body and focus on the perspectives of adolescent protagonists.
MCU fans ‘what if’ Quentin Tarantino’s resurrected Luke Cage movie
Quentin Tarantino talks up an awful lot of projects that never get made, but with the superhero genre being as ubiquitous as it’s become during the 21st Century, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are weighing up the pros and cons of the two-time Academy Award winner hypothetically dusting off his abandoned Luke Cage movie.
Heather Gray, ‘The Talk’ executive producer has died
Producer and showrunner of CBS’ The Talk, Heather Gray has died. She was 50 years old. According to a report from Deadline citing a statement from CBS, Gray had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” though specifics were not shared. In this letter CBS shared to the cast...
Did Diego Luna do his own stunts for ‘Andor?’
The newest Star Wars series is set to debut quite soon, with Andor landing on Disney Plus on September 21, 2022. The series stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, reprising his role from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Andor will be a prequel to that film, and it will tell the story of how Andor came to be affiliated with the Rebel Alliance.
‘Stranger Things’: Could Papa still be alive?
Now that season four of Stranger Things is finally out in the world and the repercussions of the series’ biggest season to date have unfolded, there’s more speculation than ever about which characters are actually dead and which may return for the fifth and final season. Leading up...
Michael Keaton reveals what drew him to making a comeback as Batman
Ben Affleck might have been stealing the Batman-related headlines after being confirmed for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but the only reason why he even shot a cameo is because of The Flash. The Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut was initially supposed to arrive before Jason Momoa’s sequel, and Michael Keaton...
Highly specific fans name the MCU heroes they want to see beat up this Defenders baddie
Netflix’s Defenders Saga gave us arguably two of the best-ever live-action villains of the Marvel Studios era in David Tennant’s Kilgrave and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, but fans have been singling out Rob Morgan’s Turk Barrett with alarming specificity as someone who demands to be pulverized.
‘She-Hulk’ showrunner reveals the show deals with how differently the world treats Jennifer Walters
The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series is out later this month. It will present a more comedic take on transforming into a giant green monster, but, at the same time, will not avoid complexity and will also look at how Walters is treated differently when huge. Creator Jessica Gao reveals...
Who wrote every ‘Star Wars’ movie?
Every epic franchise has to begin somewhere. George Lucas famously envisaged a sprawling space opera when he sat down to write Star Wars. That couldn’t be contained by one movie, but today’s multimedia saga wasn’t a given back in the mid-1970s. As Lucas developed his most famous...
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
Neil Patrick Harris teases playing ‘Doctor Who’s greatest ever enemy
There are so many reasons to be excited for Doctor Who‘s 60th anniversary celebrations next year. Not only is Ncuti Gatwa joining the Whoniverse as the latest incarnation of the Doctor, but David Tennant is returning to the series for its big birthday bash, alongside former companion Catherine Tate. We even know who’ll Tennant will be facing. How I Met Your Mother icon Neil Patrick Harris is set to play a powerful new foe for the Time Lord.
Matt Smith says he’s here ‘to piss people off’ in ‘House of the Dragon’
House of the Dragon actor Matt Smith says his character finds joy in upsetting people, and that’s completely within Daemon Targaryen’s character. In Fire & Blood, written by George R.R. Martin, Daemon is known to be arrogant and unapologetically callous, often pushing things too far for the sake of rattling people, and that will apparently cross over into live action.
