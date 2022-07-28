ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaukauna, WI

Father wants to blame someone else in Kaukauna children's killings

By Brian Kerhin, FOX 11 News
Fox11online.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fox11online.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Appleton, WI
Outagamie County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Kaukauna, WI
Kaukauna, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Outagamie County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affirmative Defense#Hostage#Autopsies#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy