Palm Springs, CA

Plaza Theatre restoration hits initial $12M fundraising goal

By Jake Ingrassia
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
Fundraising for a multi-million dollar restoration of the Plaza Theatre has reached a major milestone – and a key official is expected to be added to the team tonight.

J.R. Roberts, the theater's foundation board president announced to News Channel 3 Thursday the historic 1936 landmark in downtown Palm Springs hit an initial goal of $12 million.

Much of the money was raised in less than a year, Roberts said. Private donations included $5 million from TV producer and Palm Springs resident David Lee and $2 million donated anonymously.

$2 million is funded by the city of Palm Springs, and the state's budget allocated $2.5 million .

"We are really excited," Roberts said. "Just last October, financially, we had just $500,000 committed to the theater."

Now, a new goal has been set at $16 million, increasing to cover cost overruns and leave behind an endowment for the theater's future.

"We know those last $4 million will be the hardest to raise," Roberts said. "But we're hoping the community will come through for us."

Palm Springs city council was expected to vote Thursday on whether to approve Architecture Resources Group, the newly proposed architect Roberts said was vetted specifically for theater restoration.

"The firm...has vast experience in preservation, restoration, and has a very, very extensive and impressive resume," he said.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be streamed live .

The post Plaza Theatre restoration hits initial $12M fundraising goal appeared first on KESQ .

thepalmspringspost.com

Acting school’s arrival brought on by volume of talent in Palm Springs

The Actor’s Lab, one of the nation’s top acting schools, is coming to Palm Springs. J.D. Lewis, founder and coach of the Actor’s Lab since 1990, is behind the effort. Lewis has coached actors on shows including “Weeds,” “Better Call Saul,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Breaking Bad,” and many more. He has also coached writers, and directors in Hollywood and across the nation.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Palm Springs wants to pay for the same real estate twice

The city wants to buy 120 acres on its north end from College of the Desert, land Palm Springs bought 12 years ago and gave to the school so it could build a campus there. Now, the city wants to repurchase that property, on the condition COD builds the campus on school-owned property in the center of town.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

L-Fund awards educational grant

The L-fund is dedicated to providing financial assistance to cis and trans lesbians across the Coachella Valley and throughout the state. You can read more details on the L-fund here. The organization recently awarded an educational grant to Carolina Romero, from Palm Springs. It will give Romero access to attend a 3-day program in Distributed The post L-Fund awards educational grant appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Old Western flair at Pioneertown

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — If you have ever driven along Route 62 near Palm Springs, you might have stumbled upon remnants of an old western town that was built as a movie set nearly 80 years ago. In more recent years, Pioneertown has been experiencing something of a renaissance...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
newsmirror.net

Jazz Junkies light up the green at Calimesa Concert

Vickie Chaparro has been a fan of Arte Hernandez for years. That’s why when the Beaumont resident heard the saxophone and flute musician would be playing nearby at the Calimesa Concerts on the Green last week with his band the Jazz Junkies, she was excited and ready to go. “We’ve always followed him, wherever he plays,” Chaparro said as she paused in between taking videos of the band. Chaparro was among concertgoers who enjoyed the smooth sound of the Jazz Junkies at the free summer series July 21 at the Calimesa Event Center. Their creative, funky style wafted through the event center, along with a breeze, creating the perfect setting for a summer concert. While the crowd was much smaller than the opening night the week before, the music was just as good. With Henry Rodriguez on drums, Andre Berry on bass, Mark Ferguson on keyboards and Hernandez, the Jazz Junkies covered songs like “Europa” and “Fly Me to the Moon.” It all added up to some easy listening and a pleasant evening. Although Chaparro has heard Hernandez at various places throughout the Inland Empire, such as Mario’s Place and ProAbition, both in Riverside, it was her first time at the event center. “I like that’s it very calm and everything,” Chaparro said of the concert atmosphere. “It’s very relaxing.” A friend with her could not have agreed more. “The jazz is great,” Dante Spano said. Besides the entertainment, members of local car clubs displayed a few vintage vehicles for concertgoers to check out, and food and drinks were available. The free Concerts on the Green summer series is every Thursday from 6:30 to 9 p.m., through Aug. 28. The remaining schedule is Breezin’ on July 28; Doo-Wah Riders on Aug. 4; Smokin’ Cobras on Aug. 11; Woody and the Longboards on Aug. 18; and Nitro Express on Aug. 28. The Calimesa Event Center is located at 1300 Third St. in Calimesa. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on.
CALIMESA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Guaranteed income pilot program in Palm Springs moves forward with additional $500K funding

The Palm Springs City Council approved an additional $500,000 funding boost that will go towards a potential Guaranteed Income Pilot Program serving hundreds of low-income residents. The funding request passed with a 3-2 vote. Councilmember Dennis Woods and Mayor Lisa Middleton voted no. "We have a ton of people dying in accident deaths on our The post Guaranteed income pilot program in Palm Springs moves forward with additional $500K funding appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Volunteer bakers, donations needed to fulfill birthday cake wishes of underprivileged children

Cake4Kids is in need of volunteers and donations as it prepares for the busier fall months.  The non-profit organization provides cakes for underprivileged children who may not normally receive a cake for special occasions.  “We not oly bake cakes for the birthdays and graduations, but certainly as holidays come up if the agencies have a The post Volunteer bakers, donations needed to fulfill birthday cake wishes of underprivileged children appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Teresa Gallavan appointed interim city manager of Palm Springs

Palm Springs has appointed Teresa Gallavan as its interim city manager. The move was announced during Thursday's city council meeting. Gallavan currently serves as Palm Springs' assistant city manager. Gallavan joined the city of Palm Springs in November 2021. She is the former city manager of Selma, California, an agricultural community near Fresno with just The post Teresa Gallavan appointed interim city manager of Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Senior Airman Lee Talamantes’s life will be honored at the Palm Springs Air Museum

Senior Airman Talamantes of Cathedral City, CA tragically passed away in a traffic accident on July 18th, 2022, while reporting for duty at Luke Air Force Base, AZ. A public vigil will be held for Senior Airman Lee Talamantes on July 29th at the Palm Springs Air Museum beginning at 7 pm. He joined the United The post Senior Airman Lee Talamantes’s life will be honored at the Palm Springs Air Museum appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Data shows vacation rental owners may have had banner year in Palm Springs

Owners of vacation rentals in Palm Springs are doing better than ever, and there’s no sign recent momentum will slow. Why that’s news: A citizen workgroup tasked with recommending possible changes to the city’s short-term vacation rental ordinance began meeting in mid-July. Its work comes as data supplied to The Post from vacation rental tracking site AirDNA shows the following:
PALM SPRINGS, CA
greenweddingshoes.com

This Barbie-Core Elopement in Palm Springs Has Us Dreaming in Pink!

Okay it’s no secret we love pink… and we couldn’t help but fawn over this Palm Springs elopement inspiration with major Barbie-core vibes!! I mean a pink convertible, chunky heels, and a bright pink veil screams an elopement that Barbie and Ken would give their stamp of approval! Flower Disco absolutely nailed the event design and gorgeous florals while Ride or Die Retreats set up every dreamy detail of this styled shoot! Let’s check out more of these amazing photos by Sierra Dawn, shall we?
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Oswit Land Trust to turn Mesquite Golf Club into a nature preserve

Mesquite Golf Club in Palm Springs has been purchased by Oswit Land Trust to be transformed into a nature preserve. When the property went up for sale, Oswit Land Trust founder and executive director Jane Garrison saw an opportunity to make history. "A piece of land is not safe until it's safe," Garrison said. The The post Oswit Land Trust to turn Mesquite Golf Club into a nature preserve appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New-Home Communities at Its Highly Desirable Countryview Master Plan in Homeland, California

HOMELAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 29, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new-home communities at the company’s highly desirable Countryview master plan in Homeland, California. The new neighborhoods feature a total of six decorated model homes and are situated just north of Highway 74 and close to Interstate 215, providing easy access to Riverside County’s major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment. Poppy and Sage are also walking distance to area schools and Marion V. Ashley Community Center and Park, which offers a gymnasium, park, children’s playground, fitness trails and baseball fields. Homeowners will appreciate the community’s future amenities, which will include multi-use sports fields, children’s play areas, basketball courts and a baseball field. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220729005107/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of two new-home communities at its highly desirable Countryview master plan in Homeland, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
HOMELAND, CA
point2homes.com

25516 Brownestone Way, Murrieta, Riverside County, CA, 92563

What a wonderful opportunity to own this beautiful, newly renovated POOL/SPA home in Murrieta. This home has been renovated from top to bottom with new flooring, new exterior and interior paint, new GE appliances and remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. From the moment you step in you will be impressed by the vaulted ceiling and abundance of natural light. Dining room opens to a light and bright Kitchen with an adjacent eat-in nook and family room with fireplace. Step outside through the French doors to your large backyard with mature citrus trees, salt water pool and spa, solar lighting and newly built gazebo. Step back inside to find a bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. The laundry room has storage and direct access to the spacious, clean 3-car garage. On the 2nd floor you will find a lovely Primary Bedroom Suite featuring vaulted ceiling, beautifully redone Bathroom Suite including a new standalone soaking tub, Dreamline frameless shower with porcelain tiles and large closet!! Down the hall you will find 2 more sizable bedrooms, and a Jack and Jill bathroom shared bath between the 2 rooms. Oversized Lennox HVAC unit new in 2019 and new water heater just installed July 2022. Home also features a Dual Zone whole house fan system with timer to cool your home in the summer. LED lighting throughout this interior of the home and solar LED lighting outside. This home is located in the HEART of Murrieta close to shopping, 15/215 freeway access and only a 2-minute walk to the highly rated (9/10) Alta Murrieta Elementary. Low taxes and NO HOA! Hurry!!! Remodeled homes in this neighborhood do not come up very often!!
MURRIETA, CA
z1077fm.com

REACH OUT MORONGO BASIN SUSPENDS TWENTYNINE PALMS SENIOR CENTER SERVICES

The Twentynine Palms Senior Center will be closed today for at least a week due to an outbreak of Covid-19. Several Reach Out Morongo Basin staff members have tested positive for the contagious virus, and to limit exposing more people, the City of Twentynine Palms and Reach Out Morongo Basin has closed Senior Center beginning today (July 29) and suspending transportation services. A tentative reopening is set for Monday August 8. Family Service Association will be providing to go meals for current senior congregants during the closure, which can be picked up at the Twentynine Palms Senior Center on Monday August 1, 2022 from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Brandun Lee Madison Square Garden fight canceled due to Main Card weight issue

La Quinta native Brandun Lee's August 6th fight at Madison Square Garden is now canceled. To clarify: @ShowtimeBoxing announces the entire event is off. #boxing #PaulRahmanJr https://t.co/ZQtKhDvqx8— Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) July 31, 2022 News broke while on air - I had this from @Brandun_Lee and Coach Freddy ahead of their @TheGarden debut. Always appreciated Lee's The post Brandun Lee Madison Square Garden fight canceled due to Main Card weight issue appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
recordgazette.net

Oak Glen Steakhouse & Saloon offers multitude of meat items

The Oak Glen Steakhouse is in the foothills of Yucaipa, with lots of parking out front. It’s rather rustic inside, and if it’s not too hot outside, you may want to snag a patio table with a view of the mountains. As you might have discovered from its...
YUCAIPA, CA
