Normal, IL

Rivian announces employee layoffs; CEO cities inflation as reason for reductions

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

An electric carmaker that has a manufacturing plant in downstate Normal is cutting jobs.

Rivian, the Amazon-backed electric car manufacturer, said it will be laying off about 6% of the company's workforce.

Rivian employs around 14,000 employees and the layoffs would cut staffing by about 840 people.

In an email to workers, CEO R.J. Scaringe said that inflation, rising interest rates and increases in prices as the main factors for the layoffs.

Rivian currently manufactures electric pickups, SUVs and also Amazon's electric delivery fleet from its plant just two hours south of Chicago.

The automaker is currently in the works to open a second manufacturing plant in Georgia which will employ 7,500 workers at full capacity.

Mike Elliott
4d ago

You can't believe anything they say. Yet, you can pretty much trust and believe the layoffs will be permanent. Rivian's downfall is they aren't trying to make an affordable vehicle. Plus, the grid isn't up to par.

#Layoffs#Inflation#Electric Cars#Business Industry#Vehicles#Illinois Rivian
Chicago, IL
