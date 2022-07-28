Celebration of Life planned for Darnell Parker

lovelandbeacon.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
Lawyers representing Strauss victims argue to overturn the dismissal of their casesThe LanternCincinnati, OH
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Related
linknky.com
Point/Arc to host 50th anniversary block party in Covington
The Point/Arc in Covington is nearing its 50th anniversary. To celebrate, Point/Arc will be hosting a block party on Friday, Aug. 5 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Covington traffic will be detoured from Washington to Pike Streets, and Madison Avenue and Pike Street. “We’re expecting a tremendous day, as...
Fox 19
FOX19 NOW wins Emmys in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW won three Emmys at the annual Ohio Valley National Regional Emmy awards Saturday night. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences recognizes those in the arts and sciences of television. Fox19 was honored in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism. Lauren Minor won...
Free backpack giveaway in Bond Hill plans to help hundreds of families
"A Day of Blessing" started in 2021 as way to help students return to the classroom after a remote learning for year because of the COVID pandemic.
dayton.com
New Dayton food hall planning block party to celebrate opening
I love them and I’ve wanted to have one close to home for years now. Before last weekend I had to satisfy my cravings for these community dining incubators boasting multiple food options within a few steps of each other by visiting other cities. In Cincinnati Oakley Kitchen Food...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
point2homes.com
8781 Sentry Drive, Florence, Boone County, KY, 41042
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. You won't find a better home at this price! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom tri-level home has been lovingly maintained. The vaulted ceilings on the main floor add a spacious feel. The large kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space & a pantry for extra storage. Enjoy entertaining in the dining area that walks out to the backyard & patio or step down to the cozy family room with a gas fireplace. Upstairs, you will find the primary bedroom with attached bath & walk-in closet, two extra bedrooms and an additional full bathroom. Convenient location off Pleasant Valley Road.
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: Ride along with the creator of The Beast at Kings Island in 1979
MASON, Ohio — The Beast, the iconic Kings Island wooden rollercoaster, first opened to the public in April of 1979. The day before it began its epic run, WLKY reporter Paul Ryden sat through a white-knuckle ride with its creator. Watch the video above to see the full story.
WRBI Radio
Robert Duane Courtney, 37, Cincinnati, Ohio
Robert Duane Courtney, 37, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away at his residence in Ohio on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Robert was born on Tuesday, April 16, 1985 in Batesville, Indiana, son of Donald Courtney and Celeste Earl. Robert worked as a cook for Taco Bell. He enjoyed listening to music, fishing, and working on cars, but his greatest passion in life were his children, who he dearly loved.
americanmilitarynews.com
Coach resigns after Green Beret group questions military background
A high school coach and educator who has worked for several local schools over two decades is out as head coach of Alter High School’s boys varsity soccer team. Ron Fernandez resigned after he was “suspended … from all contact with the team” amid an investigation about his military service, Alter Principal Lourdes Lambert said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
High School Football: 2022 Preseason Blitz 5 Top 25
CINCINNATI — The argument can be made by a handful of teams that they are the top-ranked team in the2022 Preseason Blitz 5 Top 25 presented by TriStateFootball.com. That honor, by the smallest of margins, goes to Lakota West. After heartbreaking losses in the Division I, Region 4 Regional Championship the past two years, the Firebirds are hungry and motivated to take things to the next level.
Robin Dahms: Expressing a grief too deep, after watching her husband die from cancer
Robin Dahms watched her husband Paul, 53, die from cancer over a period of two years and is sharing this poem — and her deep grief — with our readers. They were married 19 years. Grief Before Death. I don’t want to live this life without you.
lovelandbeacon.com
It only took two tries and 100 years. . .
FUN WITH MAPS – ISSUE 2022-132 DAILY FEATURE:. LOVELAND, OH (July 29, 2022) – In Issue 2022-132 of Steve Kovacs Fun with Maps, we celebrate the addition of Colorado into the Union 146 years ago today. THE CENTENNIAL STATE – NOT QUITE. Today, and not July 4th,...
Community Blood Center holding blood drive today; Offering gas cards, Bengals season tickets
DAYTON — The Community Blood Center (CBC) is asking for donations this starting Friday, July 29. The center is hosting “Fueling Up Friday & Saturday” at the Dayton CBC Donation Center on South Main Street. Those who register to donate today will receive a $10 Speedway gas...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
middletowncityschools.com
New Assistant Principal at Rosa Parks Elementary
Middletown City School District hired Ms. Kate Lohmeyer as the new Rosa Parks Elementary assistant principal. Ms. Lohmeyer spent the 2021-22 school year at Rosa Parks Elementary as the Attendance Secretary while she completed her Administrative Internship. "I want to welcome Kate Lohmeyer to Middletown as our new Rosa Parks...
Brady Center vs. Ovation: Which concert venue is winning the riverfront battle?
Rival venues PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation and the Brady Center booked a combined 151 shows in their first year. Here's what that means for music fans, local economy.
WLWT 5
Father, daughter struck in Northside hit-and-run, witnesses say
CINCINNATI — If anyone knows how risky it is to cross the intersection at Hamilton and Pullan Avenues in Northside, it's Dr. Chris Sweeney who walks through there regularly. He's the one who first rushed to aid a jogger last year when she was lying in the street after being hit by a car.
Man stabbed to death in Oakley
Cincinnati police have not released any info about a possible suspect or what may have led up to the deadly stabbing.
WKRC
'It's German soul food': Exploring the origins of goetta
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Have you ever had somebody come in from out of town? You get up in the morning and say, "let's have some goetta". And then you try to explain what goetta is but you're not really sure you explained it right. Well, we decided to come to a place where we could find out how to explain it right.
thexunewswire.com
318 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Rear
3 Bedroom House For Rent - Covington - Property Id: 909150. 3 bedroom historic home in old seminary square neighborhood near restaurants, bars, and entertainment Covington offers. Central air and heat, laundry hookups, equipped kitchen, yard, and ability to rent off-street parking from city. No eviction history, income at least $3600/month, tenant pays utilities, no pets.
WLWT 5
'Innocent' documentary examines racial disparities in Ohio's death row
CINCINNATI — A new documentary set to debut at the Freedom Center this weekend. The film explores racial disparities in Ohio’s death row, and specifically Hamilton County's role in sending more inmates there than any other county in Ohio. Filmmaker Kailah Ware’s short documentary “Innocent” discusses what she...
WLWT 5
Miami Valley Hospital security guard killed by inmate leaves message to family in Bible
CARLISLE, Ohio — Darrell Holderman was many things to many people. He was a father and grandfather. "A best friend," said his grandson, Isaac Clark. Holderman was also a Marine and a Vietnam Veteran. "A hero ... and Macho Man," Clark said. Clark can't help but smile when he...
Comments / 0