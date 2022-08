The Pearce Center for Professional Communication has announced that Clemson University will host the 16th International Writing Across the Curriculum (IWAC) conference, a hybrid event, scheduled for June 14-17, 2023. The conference will include keynote speakers, panels, and roundtables addressing writing theory, practice, and pedagogy in all its forms—digital, visual, multimodal, and plain language. Clemson faculty, staff, and students are encouraged to attend or present. The conference is accepting proposals until September 15, 2022.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO