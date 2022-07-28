Wiltfong Whiparound: Florida's wide receiver recruiting heating up

The Florida Gators have landed their third commitment in as many days after landing Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange four-star safety Jordan Castell. He's been a lean to the Gators for most of the summer. The Gators are putting together a solid defensive back class thus far in the 2o23 cycle with some names still out there on their wish list. Castell brings versatility in the secondary, with the ability to move around the secondary. That ability to be a plug and play guy is something that 247Sports National team feels sticks out the most about his game.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO