Florida State

Wiltfong Whiparound: Florida's wide receiver recruiting heating up

 5 days ago
247Sports experts sound off on UF's newest commitment Jordan Castell

The Florida Gators have landed their third commitment in as many days after landing Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange four-star safety Jordan Castell. He's been a lean to the Gators for most of the summer. The Gators are putting together a solid defensive back class thus far in the 2o23 cycle with some names still out there on their wish list. Castell brings versatility in the secondary, with the ability to move around the secondary. That ability to be a plug and play guy is something that 247Sports National team feels sticks out the most about his game.
Sproat to return to Florida, did not sign with Mets

An unexpected development has left Florida’s baseball roster loaded with pitching talent. Brandon Sproat, who spent much of the 2022 season in the Gators’ Friday-night role, did not sign a professional contract after he was selected with the 90th overall pick by the New York Mets. According to...
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most Famous

Ирина Лепнёва, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When you think of Gainesville, you probably think of the University of Florida and Gators football. But Gainesville has produced more than football yards and college graduates. It is also home to many Rock and Roll Hall of Famers - 8 to be exact. There are Stephen Stills, Bernie Leadon, Don Felder, Tom Petty, Stan Lynch, Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench and Ron Blair.
