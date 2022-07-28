🎧 LISTEN - Hays Larks vs. Austin Shockers at NBC World Series

Due to damp and cloudy weather, the seal coat planned for today in Hays has been postponed until next week. See above map for schedule. Be sure to get refuse and recycling out by 7:00 am. It will be picked up before street sealing starts. The City apologizes for any inconvenience. Call the Office of Project Management at 785 628-7350 with questions.

HAYS, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO