🎧 LISTEN - Hays Larks vs. Austin Shockers at NBC World Series

Larks fall to Studs in second pool game at NBC World Series
HUTCHINSON - The Hays Larks were shaky defensively and it was too much to overcome as they lost 6-3 to the Seattle (WA) Studs Saturday night at in the NBC World Series at Hobart-Detter Field. The Larks (35-9) committed three errors in the game which ended around 1 a.m. after...
Tiger men sign 10 more for 2022 season
HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State Men's Soccer head coach Gerry Cleary announced the addition of 10 more signees for the upcoming 2022 season. This group joins six other newcomers that were announced back in June. Augustin Ayala / Forward / Asuncion, Paraguay. Augustin is a native of Asuncion,...
Former HHS standout heading to Wisconsin
Former Hays High standout Dylan Ruder is headed to Wisconsin. Ruder will continue has basketball career at Division III Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Ruder attended Kansas Wesleyan following his HHS career but didn't play for the Coyotes. Ruder was 5A All-State as a senior during the 2019-20 season and helped the Indians...
Tebo wins Merchant's Golf Tourney
HAYS – Skyler Tebo successfully defended his Hays Merchant’s Tournament title from a year ago. Tebo finished the two-day event at 5-under-par and won by four strokes over a group of four other golfers. Tebo shot a 2-under-par 69 at Smoky Hill Country Club Saturday then fired a...
W. Kan. offers a glimpse of what an abortion ban might look like for KC, Wichita
HAYS, Kansas — The westernmost abortion provider in Kansas sits in the eastern half of the state — in Wichita. So for someone in Hays or Dodge City, it takes more than two and a half hours to drive to the nearest clinic. For Kansans who live farther...
Russell city pool ends season early; city manager explains
RUSSELL – This week, the Duke Johnson Municipal Pool announced the pool would close earlier than expected for the year, drawing criticism from area residents. On Thursday, City Manager Jon Quinday addressed those concerns in a Facebook post to the City of Russell page. The full statement can be...
Free hot dogs, hamburgers & Hays PD at Community Night Out Aug. 4
The Hays Police Department would love to invite the public to their annual Community Night Out at the Hays Aquatic Park. It will be held Thursday, August 4 from 5 – 8 p.m. It will be an evening of fun with free swimming and food. Free hot dogs and hamburgers will be provided to the first 1,000 people in attendance.
Damp weather again delays street seal coating in Hays
Due to damp and cloudy weather, the seal coat planned for today in Hays has been postponed until next week. See above map for schedule. Be sure to get refuse and recycling out by 7:00 am. It will be picked up before street sealing starts. The City apologizes for any inconvenience. Call the Office of Project Management at 785 628-7350 with questions.
Hays PD Activity Log July 7-23
The The Hays Police Department responded to 981 calls from July 3 to July 23, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
Russell County couple hospitalized after crash during u-turn
RUSSELL COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Thursday in Russell. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Ford F150 driven by Ray E. Bosch, 72, Gorham, was northbound on 176th Street three and one half miles south of Interstate 70. The pickup struck the drivers...
Extension welcomes new family, community wellness agent
Hi! My name is Monique Koerner. I’m the new Family and Community Wellness Extension Agent in the Cottonwood Extension District. I’m passionate about the community of Hays and the families and children that live here!. Hays is my hometown, and I graduated from Hays High School and Fort...
CVB: August happenings in Hays
For the most updated list of community events, check the Hays Convention and Visitors Bureau website.
Center for Life Experience in Hays names new executive director
Darian Schlegel of Hays decided when she was in high school that she wanted to be a psychologist and work with grief support groups. That dream became a reality recently when Schlegel was named the new executive director of the Center for Life Experience, which provides grief support for individuals in Ellis County.
17th Street in Hays to close at Harvest Road for bridge repair
Beginning Friday, 17th Street in Hays will be closed at Harvest Road for bridge deck repairs. The street will remain closed for approximately two weeks. For more information, call 785-628-7350.
Another RHID approved for more housing in Hays
"A good deal," said Reese Barrick, Hays city commissioner. "A very good deal," agreed Commissioner Sandy Jacobs. With no comment presented during the public hearing Thursday, city commissioners unanimously adopted an ordinance creating another RHID (Rural Housing Incentive District) in Hays. The ordinance establishes the RHID at Fourth and Fort,...
Kan. deputy finds bag of meth on car seat during traffic stop
BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday, a sheriff's deputy sheriff stopped a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis for a traffic infraction in the 1600 block of Kansas 96 Highway, according to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
