Dana White Fires Back At Critics Of Diaz-Chimaev, Claims Diaz Would Never Fight ‘Goofy’ Jake Paul

Live on NBC Peacock and the WWE Network right now. On Saturday, at WWE's SummerSlam, the saga of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will come to an end. WWE is billing the clash of its two biggest stars as their last, the conclusion to a feud that began all the way back at WrestleMania 31 in 2015. After unifying the WWE and Universal Championship belts at WrestleMania 38, Reigns on Saturday defends the titles against Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO