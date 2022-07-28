Dana White Fires Back At Critics Of Diaz-Chimaev, Claims Diaz Would Never Fight ‘Goofy’ Jake Paul

middleeasy.com
Dana White: Julianna Peña lost 'big chunk' of forehead at UFC 277, needs surgery
DALLAS – UFC president Dana White says Julianna Pena needs to prioritize her health in the aftermath of a “completely dominant” title-fight loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277. Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) fell short in her highly anticipated main event rematch with Nunes (22-5 MMA,...
Amanda Nunes says she could've finished Julianna Peña at UFC 277, didn't to prove first fight was 'lucky'
DALLAS – Amanda Nunes says she intentionally dragged her UFC 277 fight with Julianna Peña to the final bell in order to prove a point. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) avenged her stunning upset loss to Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) on Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas with a lopsided beatdown over the course of five rounds that resulted in a unanimous decision win to regain the women’s bantamweight title.
Ronda Rousey Turns Heel at WWE SummerSlam Following Controversial Finish
At WWE SummerSlam, Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title, and a heel turn occurred. The outcome of this fight was controversial as Rousey had the armbar submission and believed Liv had tapped, but the referee actually counted Rousey’s shoulders touching the mat. Liv appeared to tap before the three count in the replay.
Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey Cut Short After Match Overruns at WWE SummerSlam
At Saturday’s SummerSlam event, Liv Morgan faced off against Ronda Rousey to defend her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. This match was booked after Morgan succeeded in the Money In The Bank match and then cashed her briefcase on Rousey that same night to become champion. Their SummerSlam was...
Conor McGregor marvels at Amanda Nunes-Julianna Peña rivalry resembling his own with Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor is blown away by the similarities between the Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena rivalry and his own with Nate Diaz. McGregor, a former UFC two-division champion like Nunes, couldn’t help but marvel at the result of Saturday night’s UFC 277 main event after Nunes defeated Peña in a dominant unanimous decision to not only avenge her loss last December, but also to re-claim her status as a two-division champ.
Amanda Nunes after UFC 277: Valentina Shevchenko trilogy 'would be awesome'
DALLAS – Amanda Nunes welcomes a trilogy with Valentina Shevchenko after becoming champ-champ once again at UFC 277. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) avenged her stunning upset loss to Julianna Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) with a dominant unanimous decision win in Saturday’s headliner at American Airlines Center.
UFC 277 play-by-play and live results
DALLAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC 277 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT). UFC 277 takes place Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The main card...
Former ESPN Anchor Cari Champion: Execs 'Let Me Know I Didn't Matter' as a Black Woman
Cari Champion, the former ESPN anchor who hosted First Take from 2012-2015, is speaking out about her experience as a Black woman at the sports network. On the latest episode of the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Champion said that executives at ESPN treated her differently than her First Take co-hosts Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
UFC 277 results: Amanda Nunes avenges loss to Julianna Peña, becomes champ-champ again in bloody battle
Amanda Nunes is the new women’s bantamweight champion – again. In the UFC 277 main event, Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) defeated Julianna Pena (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-43) to become double champion for the second time. The bout sat atop the card Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
UFC 277 Recap: Amanda Nunes Def. Julianna Pena via Unanimous Decision
Shakiel Mahjouri joins Hakem Dermish to break down Amanda Nunes' unanimous decision win over Julianna Pena to reclaim the women's bantamweight title.
Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes full fight video preview for UFC 277 main event
UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena will make her first 135-pound title defense against former division titleholder Amanda Nunes in the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main event TONIGHT (Sat., July 30, 2022) from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Pena (11-4) turned the bantamweight division upside down by submitting Nunes (21-5) at UFC 269 last Dec. in Las Vegas and following their recent stint as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 30, “The Venezuelan Vixen” and “Lioness” will run it back in the UFC 277 championship headliner this weekend in “The Lone Star State.”
Logan Paul stuns at WWE SummerSlam
YouTube and social media star Logan Paul is no longer just a YouTube and social media star. Paul defeated The Miz at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday in the first singles match of his career — and boy, did he put on a show. Paul, whose younger brother is fresh-faced...
Pena’s Daughter Backed Her Up in Final Face-Off Ahead of UFC 277
The reigning bantamweight champion had a little extra security in her corner ahead of her anticipated rematch against Amanda Nunes.
Jake Paul explains Hasim Rahman Jr. fight cancellation: 'The pressure starts to set in'
Jake Paul says he knew this would happen from the jump. According to Most Valuable Promotions, Hasim Rahman Jr. deceived the promotion, commission, and Paul about his weight. After Rahman Jr. asked for the bout to shift from cruiserweight (200 pounds) to a contract weight of 215 pounds, the promotion canceled the bout – and the entire Aug. 6 event scheduled for Madison Square Garden in New York.
WWE SummerSlam highlights: Brock Lesnar lifts ring with tractor, loses to Roman Reigns in main event
There was some question as to what the future holds for Brock Lesnar following the retirement of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon, but the “Beast Incarnate” still showed up to WWE’s SummerSlam last night (Sat., July 30, 2022) live on NBC’s Peacock TV from inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Lesnar met WWE Universal Champion and familiar foe, Roman Reigns, in the main event.
Watch: MMA Fighter Snaps His Own Arm During Choke Attempt
MMA fighter Igor Konstantinov’s near buggy choke submission of Vasily Rudenko backfired horribly at MMA Series 54. On Saturday, Konstantinov and Rudenko battled on the main card of MMA Series 54. The two welterweights were looking to make a statement in their promotional debuts. It was looking good for...
Jake Paul cancels Hasim Rahman Jr fight due to dispute about weight limit
Jake Paul has cancelled his next fight against Hasim Rahman Jr due to a dispute about the weight limit for the bout. The social media star had been set to resume his professional boxing career on August 6, but his promotional team have stated that Rahman Jr was unable to reach the 'maximum weight' of 200lbs.
WWE SummerSlam 2022: Results, Live Updates and Match Ratings
Live on NBC Peacock and the WWE Network right now. On Saturday, at WWE's SummerSlam, the saga of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will come to an end. WWE is billing the clash of its two biggest stars as their last, the conclusion to a feud that began all the way back at WrestleMania 31 in 2015. After unifying the WWE and Universal Championship belts at WrestleMania 38, Reigns on Saturday defends the titles against Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match.
Fraud! Sneaky Jake Paul leaks Hasim Rahman Jr. weigh-in video — ‘Fake fighter’
Undefeated cruiserweight Jake Paul was scheduled to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. this Sat. night (Aug. 6) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, part of a Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) boxing card that also featured Amanda Serrano vs. Brenda Carabajal at featherweight. The entire event has since been canceled. Paul...
(Photo) Julianna Pena left requiring surgery after Amanda Nunes takes a ‘big chunk’ from her forehead
Julianna Pena had to be taken to hospital following her rematch with Amanda Nunes after losing a chunk of her forehead. Pena stunned Nunes, who is considered one of the finest female MMA fighters of all time, at UFC 269. Nunes was always going to insist on a rematch with...
