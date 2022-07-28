ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IA

Medical center closing long term care facility at end of September

greenecountynewsonline.com
 4 days ago
greenecountynewsonline.com

greenecountynewsonline.com

Little new information provided on long term care closure

Specific information is sparse about the reasons for closing the long term care facility that has operated as part of Greene County Medical Center since 1965. The elected medical center board of trustees voted unanimously at its July 28 to close the facility at the recommendation of medical center chief executive officer Chad Butterfield and others. Residents and their families, and the 58 long term care employees, were given 60 days notice of the closure. The facility will close Sept. 28.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
qctoday.com

BIZ BYTES: Newland announced as next president and CEO of UnityPoint Clinic

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — UnityPoint Clinic announce Thursday that Patricia Newland, M.D., had been named president and chief executive officer (CEO) of. UnityPoint Clinic, effective Aug. 14, 2022. Newland was selected by a committee of leaders and physicians based on her expertise in advancing quality and safety outcomes, as well as her trusted leadership and dedication to elevating the clinician experience, according to a news release.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
greenecountynewsonline.com

Greene County magistrate court, week ending July 29

In Greene County magistrate court a judgment was entered against Joseph Andrew Davenport of Des Moines on a charge of public intoxication. Davenport was fined $105 with a $15.75 surcharge. Court costs were $60. Alexis C. Jordan of Grand Junction was fined $105 with a $15.75 surcharge on a charge...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Almost 5 months after tornado, Iowa homeowners wait on insurers to rebuild

RUNNELLS, Iowa — Nearly five months after adeadly EF4 tornado tore a path from Winterset to Newton, some homeowners in Runnells are still battling their insurance companies to start rebuilding. While some heavily-damaged homes have already been demolished and largely rebuilt, others are in the same area remain in...
RUNNELLS, IA
WHO 13

What’s the deal with the squiggles on I-235? Here’s your answer

DES MOINES, Iowa — You may have been wondering what was up with all the construction and tar strips on I-235 lately. According to an Iowa DOT engineer, it’s just routine maintenance. From around downtown Des Moines to the West Mixmaster, you’ll see new tar strips zig-zagging across the road. Tony Gustafson, DOT District One […]
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines' guaranteed income project gets one 'no' vote

Des Moines City Councilperson Joe Gatto was the only no vote last week against a guaranteed monthly income pilot project.Catch up fast: Des Moines allocated $500,000 to it.110 recipients will get up to $500 a month for two years and can spend it however they want.Driving the news: There was no discussion at last week's meeting, but Gatto voiced his opposition during a nearly three-hour workshop in June where the idea was first presented to the council."That's why you see a sign every single place you go that says 'Help wanted,' because we keep providing assistance so people don't have...
DES MOINES, IA
kjan.com

Horse riding accident in Guthrie County

(Linden, Iowa) – The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office reports Panora EMS was called into service to assist an individual that had been injured in a horse riding accident along the Middle Raccoon River, Sunday. The incident happened at around 9:47-a.m., when a woman fell off a horse and into a ravine, in rural Linden.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Bridgestone-Firestone workers rally for better employment contract

DES MOINES, Iowa — United Steel Workers 310 represents more than 900 Bridgestone-Firestone workers. On Thursday, they walked from their union office across Second Avenue to the tire plant. Most had signs asking for a fair and equitable contact. They say workers are struggling to make ends meet while...
DES MOINES, IA
KBUR

State paid $3,178,644 defending Branstad in Godfrey case

Des Moines, IA- The State of Iowa paid nearly $3.2 Million over 10 years in defense of former Governor Terry Branstad’s attempt to replace the state’s Workers Compensation Commissioner. Radio Iowa reports that the state’s Executive Council has approved the final payment of $371,000 to the Des Moines...
KBOE Radio

STATE HAS PAID MORE THAN $3 MILLION DEFENDING GOV. BRANSTAD IN GODFREY CASE

IOWA STATE
wizmnews.com

Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Rebound COVID is ‘nasty,’ says Des Moines woman

DES MOINES, Iowa — The virus struck. Cyndee Davis, a retired health care worker, took a prescription. Symptoms improved. The prescription ended. Symptoms got worse. That’s been the struggle for Davis. “I’d say every bit as nasty as it first hit,” Davis said Tuesday from her home in Des Moines. Davis said that she first […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Hy-Vee announces changes in top leadership, new CEO

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, the state's largest employer, announces CEO Randy Edeker will step down from his current position starting Oct. 1. Hy-Vee made the announcement late Wednesday afternoon. The company's current vice chairman, Aaron Wiese, will step into the CEO role. Wiese is currently vice chairman...
theperrynews.com

Fires burn on U.S. Interstate 80 between De Soto, West Des Moines

Area firefighters are battling a line of grass fires at this hour that ignited along U.S. Interstate 80 Saturday evening between De Soto and West Des Moines, according to public service radio traffic. The Dallas County Sheriff’s office 911 dispatch center began receiving a flood of calls about 6 p.m....
DE SOTO, IA
KCCI.com

Winterset 13-year-old saves drowning swimmer

WINTERSET, Iowa — A swimmer nearly drowned while experiencing a medical emergency at the Winterset Aquatic Center Saturday, but the quick thinking of one 13-year-old saved their life. Soon-to-be 8th grader Chantz Haisman says he's at the pool almost every day in the summer. He and his friends like...
WINTERSET, IA

