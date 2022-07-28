Medical center closing long term care facility at end of September

greenecountynewsonline.com
Little new information provided on long term care closure
Specific information is sparse about the reasons for closing the long term care facility that has operated as part of Greene County Medical Center since 1965. The elected medical center board of trustees voted unanimously at its July 28 to close the facility at the recommendation of medical center chief executive officer Chad Butterfield and others. Residents and their families, and the 58 long term care employees, were given 60 days notice of the closure. The facility will close Sept. 28.
'It's just hard to take': Another Iowa long-term care facility will soon close
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Another long-term care facility will soon close its doors. The facility inside the Greene County Medical Center will close by Sept. 28. It is among 12 facilities in the state the have closed or are on the verge of closing. It was a difficult decision, but...
BIZ BYTES: Newland announced as next president and CEO of UnityPoint Clinic
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — UnityPoint Clinic announce Thursday that Patricia Newland, M.D., had been named president and chief executive officer (CEO) of. UnityPoint Clinic, effective Aug. 14, 2022. Newland was selected by a committee of leaders and physicians based on her expertise in advancing quality and safety outcomes, as well as her trusted leadership and dedication to elevating the clinician experience, according to a news release.
Greene County magistrate court, week ending July 29
In Greene County magistrate court a judgment was entered against Joseph Andrew Davenport of Des Moines on a charge of public intoxication. Davenport was fined $105 with a $15.75 surcharge. Court costs were $60. Alexis C. Jordan of Grand Junction was fined $105 with a $15.75 surcharge on a charge...
Almost 5 months after tornado, Iowa homeowners wait on insurers to rebuild
RUNNELLS, Iowa — Nearly five months after adeadly EF4 tornado tore a path from Winterset to Newton, some homeowners in Runnells are still battling their insurance companies to start rebuilding. While some heavily-damaged homes have already been demolished and largely rebuilt, others are in the same area remain in...
Des Moines church helps parents with school shopping, rising prices
DES MOINES, Iowa — The summer may be winding down but at Hope Fest the excitement for school is back. Hundreds of families flocked near Drake Park as Des Moines church Palabra Viva Iowa hosted their annual back to school celebration event. “We are here to bless our community. That is our intention behind it,” […]
What’s the deal with the squiggles on I-235? Here’s your answer
DES MOINES, Iowa — You may have been wondering what was up with all the construction and tar strips on I-235 lately. According to an Iowa DOT engineer, it’s just routine maintenance. From around downtown Des Moines to the West Mixmaster, you’ll see new tar strips zig-zagging across the road. Tony Gustafson, DOT District One […]
'They have a heart. They have a soul': Iowa parents grapple with the loss of children to opioids
DES MOINES, Iowa — The pandemic has created a perfect storm for teenagers and addiction. Kids are falling prey to drug dealers targeting them through social media. Fentanyl-laced drugs are becoming more common, with teenagers taking them without realizing exactly what they're ingesting - a disturbing new trend that's killing more young people every day.
Des Moines' guaranteed income project gets one 'no' vote
Des Moines City Councilperson Joe Gatto was the only no vote last week against a guaranteed monthly income pilot project.Catch up fast: Des Moines allocated $500,000 to it.110 recipients will get up to $500 a month for two years and can spend it however they want.Driving the news: There was no discussion at last week's meeting, but Gatto voiced his opposition during a nearly three-hour workshop in June where the idea was first presented to the council."That's why you see a sign every single place you go that says 'Help wanted,' because we keep providing assistance so people don't have...
Horse riding accident in Guthrie County
(Linden, Iowa) – The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office reports Panora EMS was called into service to assist an individual that had been injured in a horse riding accident along the Middle Raccoon River, Sunday. The incident happened at around 9:47-a.m., when a woman fell off a horse and into a ravine, in rural Linden.
Iowans can get $500 monthly in basic income pilot project
The Mid-Iowa Health Foundation's new basic income pilot program, coming to the Des Moines, Iowa, area this fall, could give Iowans up to $500 monthly.
Bridgestone-Firestone workers rally for better employment contract
DES MOINES, Iowa — United Steel Workers 310 represents more than 900 Bridgestone-Firestone workers. On Thursday, they walked from their union office across Second Avenue to the tire plant. Most had signs asking for a fair and equitable contact. They say workers are struggling to make ends meet while...
State paid $3,178,644 defending Branstad in Godfrey case
Des Moines, IA- The State of Iowa paid nearly $3.2 Million over 10 years in defense of former Governor Terry Branstad’s attempt to replace the state’s Workers Compensation Commissioner. Radio Iowa reports that the state’s Executive Council has approved the final payment of $371,000 to the Des Moines...
STATE HAS PAID MORE THAN $3 MILLION DEFENDING GOV. BRANSTAD IN GODFREY CASE
The State of Iowa spent nearly $3.2 million over a decade in defense of former Governor Terry Branstad’s attempt to replace the state’s Workers Compensation Commissioner. This month, state’s Executive Council approved the final payment of $371,000 to the Des Moines law firm that represented Branstad. Iowa...
Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
Rebound COVID is ‘nasty,’ says Des Moines woman
DES MOINES, Iowa — The virus struck. Cyndee Davis, a retired health care worker, took a prescription. Symptoms improved. The prescription ended. Symptoms got worse. That’s been the struggle for Davis. “I’d say every bit as nasty as it first hit,” Davis said Tuesday from her home in Des Moines. Davis said that she first […]
Hy-Vee announces changes in top leadership, new CEO
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, the state's largest employer, announces CEO Randy Edeker will step down from his current position starting Oct. 1. Hy-Vee made the announcement late Wednesday afternoon. The company's current vice chairman, Aaron Wiese, will step into the CEO role. Wiese is currently vice chairman...
Here are the best hospitals in Iowa for 2022, according to U.S. News & World Report
IOWA, USA — Editor's Note: The video featured above is from December 2021. U.S. News released its 2022-2023 rankings of the best hospitals in the country on Tuesday. The outlet evaluated 122 hospitals in Iowa, with four meeting "high U.S. News standards." The number one hospital in Iowa is...
Fires burn on U.S. Interstate 80 between De Soto, West Des Moines
Area firefighters are battling a line of grass fires at this hour that ignited along U.S. Interstate 80 Saturday evening between De Soto and West Des Moines, according to public service radio traffic. The Dallas County Sheriff’s office 911 dispatch center began receiving a flood of calls about 6 p.m....
Winterset 13-year-old saves drowning swimmer
WINTERSET, Iowa — A swimmer nearly drowned while experiencing a medical emergency at the Winterset Aquatic Center Saturday, but the quick thinking of one 13-year-old saved their life. Soon-to-be 8th grader Chantz Haisman says he's at the pool almost every day in the summer. He and his friends like...
