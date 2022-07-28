As Lollapalooza Opens, Activists Threaten Federal Lawsuit Over Chicago’s Youth Curfew

blockclubchicago.org
tired of government
3d ago
I'm so sick of hearing about how everybody's discriminated against you know who's discriminated against white men in their 40s and 50s.
Reply(3)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticketEntrepreneur's JournalIllinois State
GhanaFest at Washington Park on 7/30Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Comments / 8