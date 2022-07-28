TAPD arrests 5 more suspects in ongoing vehicle burglaries

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A string of robberies over the course of a week may have been committed by the same man, says the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD). TTPD made a post on Facebook regarding multiple robberies of individuals in the Highland Park neighborhood. They believe the same man is responsible and are warning the community to stay cautious.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO