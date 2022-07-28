TAPD arrests 5 more suspects in ongoing vehicle burglaries

foxsportstexarkana.com
Body Found In Pond Off Highway 29 North
Hope Police and other authorities recovered a body from a pond on highway 29 north behind the old Marcus Twin movie theater Monday morning. Investigation into the incident is continuing with more details expected later today.
Texarkana police make multiple arrests in vehicle burglaries
TEXARKANA, Ark.- After a recent uptick in vehicle thefts, Texarkana, Arkansas police are asking the public to pro-active in protecting their property from would-be thieves. While several arrests have already been made, police are still searching for more suspects. Police say the increase in vehicle burglaries started at the beginning...
Titus County Parolee Arrested On Multiple Charges
From Titus County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. Titus County Deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance on the 1300 block of F.M. 899. While investigating an alleged domestic assault, deputies learned of the presence of approximately 3 pounds of marijuana inside the residence. During the investigation, deputies found there was probable cause to arrest 37 year- Carl Floyd Grant, of Titus County for the following offenses:
3 shot at illegal trail ride in Webster Parish
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at an unauthorized trail ride Saturday night that injured three people, including a local high school student. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Crow Street in Cotton Valley. Sheriff Jason Parker says shots were...
Arkansas-side police arrest five in Vehicle B&E
Patrol officers with the Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department arrested five subjects for Breaking or Entering of a Vehicle. Jin McQuinn, 19 years of age and Devoia Jackson, 18 years of age, were transported to the Miller County Jail. Three juveniles, two 15 years of age and one 17 years of age, were transported to the Miller County Juvenile Detention Center.
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested in Titus County Friday morning after deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance. Titus County sheriff's deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance Friday morning on the as they were investigating an alleged domestic assault on the 1300 block of FM 899, they reportedly found approximately
Bodies of 3 sisters recovered in pond after being reported missing in East Texas, sheriff says
CASS COUNTY, Texas – The bodies of three sisters were recovered from a private pond in East Texas and investigators are still working to find out what happened. According to the Texarkana Gazette, Cass County officials were called around 11 p.m. Friday after the three girls disappeared from their family’s home just outside of Atlanta on State Highway 77.
Police: Victim in Cass County shooting has died
Police say the Atlanta, Texas man found shot early Thursday afternoon and rushed to a hospital in Shreveport has died.
Bodies of 3 girls recovered from Cass County pond
Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife Capt. Game Warden Shawn Hervey said during the search, clothing, and shoes were found near a pond leading them to believe the missing children were in the pond.
Texarkana police urge citizens to look out for robbery suspect
TEXARKANA, Texas -- Texarkana police have issued a community safety alert for citizens to be on the lookout for a suspect in three robberies that happened within the past week in the Highland Park neighborhood. Police believe the robberies were committed by the same man. Officers were close by when...
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A string of robberies over the course of a week may have been committed by the same man, says the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD). TTPD made a post on Facebook regarding multiple robberies of individuals in the Highland Park neighborhood. They believe the same man is responsible and are warning the community to stay cautious.
3 juvenile bodies found in Cass County pond
She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, black socks and sparkle sandals.
Texarkana man faces felony charges, accused of damaging East Texas cemetery
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana man is facing felony charges after allegedly driving recklessly through and damaging a Bowie County cemetery. According to a probable cause affidavit, a Bowie County sheriff’s deputy responded to the Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash on July 21 at the request of a police officer who was calling for help with a disturbance call.
Troopers arrest Memphis murder suspect in southwest Arkansas
HOPE, Ark. — A man wanted by Memphis police in connection with two murders that happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday was arrested by Arkansas State Troopers Thursday afternoon. The homicide case involves the deaths of a 36-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son, according to Arkansas State Police. A state...
3 missing children found dead in pond near Hwy 77
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Three young children’s bodies were recovered from a private pond after they were reported missing in Cass County, Texas. Officials say 9-year-old Zi’ariel Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes, and 5-year-old Temari Oliver were reported missing at around 10 p.m. Friday night. Multiple agencies responded to the search, including the Texas Parks and Wildlife, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and volunteer firefighters.
Atlanta Police Investigate Shooting
Atlanta Police received a report of a shooting at a residence Thursday afternoon. When the officers arrived, they found a man seriously wounded in the backyard. They transported him to a hospital in Shreveport and listed him in critical condition. The investigation continues, and a person of interest is in custody, with investigators interviewing witnesses.
HOPE, Ark. — A man was apprehended by Arkansas State Troopers Thursday afternoon. He was originally wanted by Memphis police in connection with two murders that happened just after 3:00 a.m. on Thursday morning. The homicide in Memphis involved the deaths of a 36-year-old woman and her son who
Minden High student, 17, shot in her back
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — A Minden High student is recovering after being shot in her back at a trail ride on the last weekend of her summer break. The shooting occurred about 9:37 p.m. Saturday, July 30, five days before Webster Parish students are due to return to start the 2022-23 school year.
Three girls found dead in Cass County pond
hree little girls, missing in northeast Texas, have been found dead in a pond over the weekend. About 10 p.m. Friday night, the three sisters ages 5, 8 and 9 went missing from their family home in Atlanta, Texas
