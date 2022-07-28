Is an electric bidet worth the splurge?

MIAMI – Animal shelters in some areas of the country are seeing more pets returned to their care. Some owners struggling with the rising costs of rent, food, and gas are making the difficult choice to surrender their cat or dog."We had to make a decision about, you know, we need a roof for the baby and us," says Kathya Perec of Florida.Shelters in some parts of the country are overwhelmed and understaffed. Julie Skellenger of Kiya Koda Humane Society in Iowa says, "We only have so much space in our facility. So if we don't have the room, we...

