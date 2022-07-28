ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Is an electric bidet worth the splurge?

By Cassandra Brooklyn
reviewed.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.reviewed.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Owners struggling with inflation unfortunately having to surrender their pets

MIAMI – Animal shelters in some areas of the country are seeing more pets returned to their care. Some owners struggling with the rising costs of rent, food, and gas are making the difficult choice to surrender their cat or dog."We had to make a decision about, you know, we need a roof for the baby and us," says Kathya Perec of Florida.Shelters in some parts of the country are overwhelmed and understaffed. Julie Skellenger of Kiya Koda Humane Society in Iowa says, "We only have so much space in our facility. So if we don't have the room, we...
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
WWD

The 10 Best Sunscreens on Amazon That Will Protect Your Skin Every Season

Click here to read the full article. Sunscreen is the most important step in your daily routine, regardless of the season. According to dermatologists, protecting your face and body from the sun’s harmful rays is one of the best things you can do for your skin, from maintaining an even complexion to avoiding skin cancer down the road.  If you hate the goopiness, smell or a white cast residue of sunscreen, we’ve got great news for you: The very best sunscreens on Amazon are invisible, scentless and don’t feel like liquid Play-Doh to guard your skin from UV beams. What’s more,...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy