Is an electric bidet worth the splurge?

www.reviewed.com
Related
I paid $85 for 2 hours in an airport 'nap room' and a 5-minute shower, and it was nice but probably not worth it
I recently splurged on a private room through Freshen Up at San Francisco International Airport, and the hidden fees ruined the experience for me.
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A UPS worker says his boss reprimanded him for taking a sip of water, while others say they suffered heat exhaustion amid soaring temperatures
Several UPS workers described their struggle to work in the hot weather in New York last week, The City reported.
Owners struggling with inflation unfortunately having to surrender their pets
MIAMI – Animal shelters in some areas of the country are seeing more pets returned to their care. Some owners struggling with the rising costs of rent, food, and gas are making the difficult choice to surrender their cat or dog."We had to make a decision about, you know, we need a roof for the baby and us," says Kathya Perec of Florida.Shelters in some parts of the country are overwhelmed and understaffed. Julie Skellenger of Kiya Koda Humane Society in Iowa says, "We only have so much space in our facility. So if we don't have the room, we...
PETS・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The 10 Best Sunscreens on Amazon That Will Protect Your Skin Every Season
Click here to read the full article. Sunscreen is the most important step in your daily routine, regardless of the season. According to dermatologists, protecting your face and body from the sun’s harmful rays is one of the best things you can do for your skin, from maintaining an even complexion to avoiding skin cancer down the road. If you hate the goopiness, smell or a white cast residue of sunscreen, we’ve got great news for you: The very best sunscreens on Amazon are invisible, scentless and don’t feel like liquid Play-Doh to guard your skin from UV beams. What’s more,...
What Is The Stereotypical Thing Your State/Country Is Known For Vs. What It Should Be Known For Instead?
Let's set the record straight once and for all.
Comments / 0