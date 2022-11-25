ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Shoppers Say You 'Won't Need Fake Lashes At All'—& It's Down to $24 Right Now

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
 3 days ago

Mascara is perhaps one of the most trusty makeup products in your lineup. When you wake up late and are rushing out the door, defining your eyes with a swipe of mascara makes all the difference. When you’re transitioning your look from day to night, applying another coat adds a nice little pick-me-up. Mascara seriously can do no wrong and neither can Kjaer Weis’ Im-Possible Mascara , especially when it’s down to $24 thanks to the brand’s Black Friday sale.

It’s high-impact, long-lasting, volumizing and also backed by nourishing ingredients that ensure a clump-free look. If you’ve been dying to find a mascara that actually creates lift, volume and hold with just a few swipes, stop your search because the Im-Possible Mascara is here.

Even better, the bright red case is made from 50 percent recycled plastic and recyclable aluminum and is entirely refillable. Once you run out of the mascara (and we know you will), order a refill for $26 on Kjaer Weis’ site and slip it into its original case. Simple as that!

“Definitely the best mascara in the market. Incredible volume and length. Long-lasting result. Won’t need fake lashes at all,” raved one five-star reviewer.

To dub this product “the best mascara” and one that will replace your falsies is one major claim. To see what they’re talking about, try out Kjaer Weis’ formula for yourself. It’ll be impossible (pun intended) for you to not fall in love with it, especially when its price tag is down from $32 to $24 during the sale.

Kjaer Weis Im-Possible Mascara $24 (was $32)

We first have to shout out the ingredients that make the Im-Possible Macara so effective at adding volume and definition. Sunflower seed oil is known to promote lash growth and prevent hair breakage and marula oil moisturizes. Meanwhile, anti-inflammatory raspberry water repairs and conditions brittle lashes. This trio of ingredients blends together to create the perfect formula for your lashes, whether you have curly, unruly or stubbornly straight ones.

Plus, the mascara contains certified organic and sustainably sourced beeswax , carnauba wax and acacia gum to make the formula creamy rather than one that easily clumps up on your lashes. Many shoppers can confirm that you won’t have flaky clumps taking over your under-eye area when you’re wearing this mascara.

“Honestly this is the best mascara I’ve ever used,” wrote one shopper. “No clumps, smooth, great lashes. No eye irritation! THE BEST!”

On top of all that, the brush is uniquely-shaped with two different sides for the ultimate dramatic effect. There’s a curved side to create buildable volume and a flat side to create defined length. In the words of Hannah Montana, you get the best of both worlds with this mascara.

And don’t worry about packing it on in layers, resulting in raccoon eyes; the formula won’t smudge everywhere.

“Easy to apply and has good coverage and only one coat gave me good daytime length. The quality is great, doesn’t flake, didn’t travel down my face, washes off easily. Win, win, win!”

Put away your stash of falsies and get nourished, volumized, lengthened lashes with Kjaer Weis’ Im-Possible Mascara .

