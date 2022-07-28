Olivia Rodrigo Shares Surprise Red Carpet Moment With Rumored Ex Joshua Bassett

THE View's Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin have blasted guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin for not putting the talk show ahead of its rivals during Friday’s broadcast. The 33-year-old has reportedly been hired as a new full-time host on The View, but the current cast members don’t think she’s giving the show the proper respect with her recent antics.
Man, I’m not gonna lie… one of my first musical memories is popping in a Hootie & The Blowfish cassette tape of Cracked Rear View, picking up this toy guitar, and pretending I was a rockstar in my bedroom. I had to be about five years old, Hootie & the Blowfish was at the top of their game, and MTV and VH1 were still playing music videos… what a time to be alive. Darius Rucker, the frontman for Hootie, eventually went […]
The post Old ’90s Footage Surfaces Of Darius Rucker Jumping On Stage At Texas BBQ Joint For A Bluegrass Performance Of “Let Her Cry” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Comments / 0