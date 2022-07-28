Big Ten coaches: What made Michigan football different in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It was nearly a dream season for Michigan football in 2021, with a near-perfect regular season record, save for the one blemish coming against in-state rival MSU. But the Wolverines beat Ohio State for the first time since 2011, advanced to the Big Ten Championship game, and took down Iowa to win their first conference title since 2004.

Some teams had more success than others. Rutgers, Nebraska, and Penn State took the maize and blue to the brink. Northwestern and Indiana had run-of-the-mill losses. Wisconsin, Maryland, Ohio State, and Iowa got taken to the woodshed.

At Big Ten media days this week, WolverinesWire spoke to every Big Ten head coach that faced Michigan (except Nebraska’s Scott Frost, who was scheduled at an odd time the first morning) to ask either what made Michigan different in 2021, with the exception of Rutgers’ Greg Schiano (we asked what made them moderately successful) and MSU’s Mel Tucker (we asked why the Spartans were successful).

Here’s what each of the nine had to say.

Greg Schiano - Rutgers

When you have success, your kids played extremely hard and they executed the plan, and the plan was good. Sometimes they play very hard and the plan wasn’t good so it doesn’t matter. Sometimes they don’t play hard and the plan’s excellent, so that doesn’t matter.

We didn’t get it done, that’s the way I look at it. We didn’t. We played competitively two years in a row with the University of Michigan. This year, they were in the final four, so that’s something you can have confidence from. But I think it boils down to always players. Players executed the plan and they really played hard.

Paul Chryst - Wisconsin

It was a heckuva team. A lot of respect for them. Certainly, some dynamic players, individual players. But I also believe it was a really good football team. I think you have to be — to win this conference, you have to be that team, and they were that last year.

Pat Fitzgerald - Northwestern

Yeah, their efficiency running the ball — I thought that they, I don’t know if anybody ran the counter play as well as they did. I thought that was No. 1 getting prepared for them on tape. Mac did a great job with the defense. I thought they were really well-coordinated. Even though maybe we didn’t have as efficient of a day as they — I studied football with him in the past. My relationship with John and the Ravens — I thought he did a really good job. And obviously, they were really talented. That side of the ball was as good as anybody collectively we played.

And then, I think the one-two punch in the backfield. One-two-three. They played multiple backs like back when I played Michigan when they had them rolling. It was like six or eight plays and a new back would come in. Six or eight plays and a new back would come in. Your tongue would be hanging down around your ankles, and then here comes Biakabutuka. Here comes somebody else.

Kick game-wise, they blocked a punt against us, it was more our fault than what they did. But I thought they were really sound and again, had really good depth.

Mel Tucker - Michigan State

We just found a way to win. We played for 60 minutes in the game, six seconds a play and we didn’t flinch. We were able to run the ball and we were able to make stops when we needed them. That’s really what it came down to. It was a hard-fought game, but at the end of the day, you need to make enough plays to get the job done.

I think that speaks to expecting to win rather than going into the game hoping to win. If you expect to win games, you can find a way to win those games.

Tom Allen - Indiana

They’re a good football team. And they’ve been good in the past. To me, I think they might have gotten back to a little bit more offensively what they were in the past. They just committed to run the football. Their offensive line, I thought, was better. I thought their defense was really good. They were playing with a swagger, an edge, a confidence on that side of the ball that you kind of expect, which I thought they had in the past. Maybe lost a little bit there at the end of that system that they were running.

But, without question, always talented, really good football team. That quarterback play was better, makes you better. Talented, talented running backs. They’ve always had talented skill guys and I think the O-line’s always been there but they just played better. They just had more, it seemed like, the system that they were hanging their hat on. Just as an opponent, getting ready to watch them play and playing against them. Talented team for sure.

To me, you just expect a certain type of team from Michigan and that’s what they were. I think that will just continue to grow.

James Franklin - Penn State

I’m not sure. We’ve had great games year-in and year-out against Michigan. A lot of them have been one-possession games. Obviously going there is a tough place to play and coming here is a tough place to play. But obviously, they were able to do it consistently, I think that’s the challenge in our conference. Especially on our side of the conference, in our division. You’ve gotta be able to do it week-in and week-out and at a consistent level.

If you had to say what was the biggest differentiator? The defensive ends. When you have guys like that that change the game plan significantly, when you have two guys that can rush the passer and be disruptive as they were able to be all-season long, that was one of many probably things that stood out to me the most.

Mike Locksley - Maryland

I think their confidence, No. 1 and they knew who they were. They were a team that wanted to play a physical brand of football, they wanted to establish the run, play good defense, win special teams, and they did it consistently all year long. I think their identity, they created the identity and stuck to it. And that’s when you have a chance to win a Big Ten championship.

Ryan Day - Ohio State

Every year, we have the same expectation and the first goal is to beat the team up north and win the rivalry game. And that didn’t happen. So we had to sit on that for a calendar year, and that’s not good. We don’t want to have to go through that again. And so, in the offseason, we tried to really make sure that the guys are reminded of that game, that the coaches are reminded of that game — everyone in the building is reminded of that game. But I also know that we have to move forward — we can’t let that game beat us twice. It’s something we don’t ever want to have to go through again.

Kirk Ferentz - Iowa

We watched them all season, so it wasn’t just in December when we saw them. They were playing good football start to finish. I think that the approach offensively, just from one person’s opinion, was clearly different than maybe — I think they transformed their vision of what they were going to do offensively, got a little bit more committed to running the football. That made them a very dangerous team and they’re very dynamic. They’ve got really good skill players and they’ve got good linemen, good running backs, good quarterbacks. When you have that kind of balance and you play good defense, that gives you an opportunity, they certainly did a good job of those things.