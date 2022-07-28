12 In Your Town: Durand's Union Station keeps train history alive

www.abc12.com
Flint's main fire station named after city's first Black firefighter
The Flint Fire Department headquarters and central station have been renamed in the honor of Joe Davis Jr., who was the city's first Black firefighter. Flint honors city's first Black firefighter by renaming Fire Station #1. Flint City Council voted unanimously to rename the station as Joe Davis Jr. Fire...
Southbound I-75 closing entirely in Bay County for two nights
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Motorists heading south on I-75 will have to find a different route on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing all southbound lanes of I-75 from Linwood Road to M-13 both nights so crews can set beams for the new Parish Road bridge.
Mid-Michigan clerks wrap up election day prep
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Clerks are wrapping up last-minute key details ahead of Election Day. “We are extremely busy and we have been extremely busy since the very beginning because we want to be sure that our voters here in the city of Flint are properly taken care of in the midst of an election,” Flint City Clerk, Inez Brown said.
Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for August 2022
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for August at locations throughout the city. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the...
Quick burst of rain causes flash flooding, stranding motorists in Saginaw County
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP (WJRT) - Torrential rain in Saginaw County caused a busy mid-Michigan road to close as two vehicles got stuck in the high water. That afternoon deluge stranded motorists in Buena Vista Township for about an hour. It happened on Holland Avenue west of I-75. Everyone was okay,...
Tornado Warning canceled for part of Tuscola County
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for part of Tuscola County as a severe thunderstorm moved through. The radar indicated tornado was located roughly along M-46 and moving east at 25 mph. There were no confirmed reports of a twister touching down in the area, however.
Police chase ends with four arrests in Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested four people and recovered several illegal handguns after a chase from Flint ended in Shiawassee County early Saturday. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the Flint Police Department and Metro Police Authority of Genesee County began pursuing the vehicle with help overhead from a Michigan State Police helicopter.
Police: Woman badly burned after setting herself and residence on fire
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police rescued a woman after she apparently set herself and her residence on fire in Bay County. The incident happened on Saturday afternoon at the Oakside Mobile Home Park in Williams Township. The Bay County Sheriff's Office was at the home assisting the Midland County...
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police said an arrest was made after a man was hit by a vehicle and killed. They said a felony warrant for open murder was issued Friday afternoon in connection to the death of Ricky Levon Terrell. Police said Terrell's body was found last Wednesday...
Police: 52-year-old man accused of killing mother in Davison Township
DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the man accused of killing his mother last week in a Davison Township apartment complex. Davison Township police say 52-year-old Marc Todd is facing charges of murder, assault and second-offense domestic violence for the death of his mother, 73-year-old Deetta Todd, at Charter Oaks Apartments off Lapeer Road.
24-year-old man dies after hit-and-run crash in Mundy Township
MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 24-year-old man died after a hit-and-run crash on Torrey Road in Mundy Township over the weekend. The victim, who wasn't identified, was walking north on the northbound side of the 5000 block of Torrey Road around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police believe a northbound vehicle hit him and fled the scene.
Tommy Szczepanski will attend Virginia Tech after not agreeing to salary with Royals
ESSEXVILLE, MICH. (WJRT) - What a month it was has been for Essexville-Garber's Tommy Szczepanski. He decommited from Michigan after Eric Bakich left for Clemson, then he was drafted by the Kansas Royals in the 19th round, a dream come true. But, it left Tommy with a major decision. After...
