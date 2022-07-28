12 In Your Town: Durand's Union Station keeps train history alive

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Clerks are wrapping up last-minute key details ahead of Election Day. “We are extremely busy and we have been extremely busy since the very beginning because we want to be sure that our voters here in the city of Flint are properly taken care of in the midst of an election,” Flint City Clerk, Inez Brown said.

FLINT, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO