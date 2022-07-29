ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

'Let the baby go': Woman helps save baby after man threatens to throw child off I-95

By Trish Hartman
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

A good Samaritan helped to save a baby from tragedy along I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia on Thursday morning.

Christine King, of Bensalem, Bucks County, said she was driving near the Cottman Avenue exit when she spotted a man threatening to throw a child off the overpass.

"I couldn't just pass after I saw the baby. And after I seen him trying to throw the baby over, I couldn't let it go," King said.

King said without much thought, she jumped in to try to help the couple.

"I said, 'Give me the baby.' And I put my hand around the baby to pull the baby from him while she was trying to pull the baby too, and I said, 'Give me the baby.' He said, 'Get off my baby, I will shoot you. I will shoot you,'" King said.

King said the woman later told her it was her ex-boyfriend who was threatening her and the child.

She said the child's mother had the presence of mind to take the man's gun out of his pocket while he was distracted.

"She went behind him, he was shaking so he didn't know she was in his pocket, and that's when she grabbed the gun out of his pocket. That's when she put it in her pocket," King said.

King said she and the woman tried to talk him down and to hand the baby over.

She said the man still had the baby when police arrived, and officers were able to safely take the baby from the man.

King said there was a struggle to take the man into custody.

Police then moved the investigation off the highway and to a nearby parking lot off Bleigh Avenue.

The child was checked out in an ambulance.

Authorities have not yet provided details on the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Sharon Mishler
4d ago

Thank God for putting Ms.King where she was. and I sure hope that they do not let this father ever lay his hands on that baby again.

37
37
Corrina Presock-Thompson
4d ago

Put the baby down and throw yourself off the bridge. People who want attention, trying to hurt others to get what they want. Mental illness needs to be taken care of in this country

24
24
Amy Spitler
4d ago

This is the kind of person who needs a GoFund me for being brave enough to intervene.💞 Great job Ms. King!

79
79
 

