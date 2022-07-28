ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As it happened: Sunak and Truss field questions from Tories in Leeds

 4 days ago
BBC

Truss says best to ignore attention-seeking Sturgeon

Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss has claimed it is best to ignore "attention seeker" Nicola Sturgeon. The foreign secretary criticised Scotland's first minister before ruling out a second independence referendum. Speaking at a hustings event in Exeter, Ms Truss described herself as "a child of the Union", having spent some...
POLITICS
BBC

Tory leadership: Penny Mordaunt backs Liz Truss to be prime minister

Liz Truss has received a boost in her bid to become the next prime minister after her candidacy was backed by former leadership rival Penny Mordaunt. The trade minister was knocked out of the race after finishing third behind Ms Truss and ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak. Ms Mordaunt gave Ms Truss...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Italy: Outcry over killing of African migrant in town centre

The death of a migrant who was attacked in broad daylight in central Italy has sparked outrage. The assault on the Nigerian street trader by another man in Civitanova Marche town centre was captured on video on Friday. The recording, reportedly made by onlookers without any attempt to intervene, shows...
EUROPE
BBC

Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses

Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
SOCCER
BBC

Goring Gap: High Court overturns 475-home development plan

Plans to build 475 houses in Worthing have been overturned by a High Court judge. Worthing Borough Council (WBC) rejected the plans by Persimmon Homes in March 2021, but the developer was given the go-ahead after appealing to the government. WBC leader Beccy Cooper said she was "pleased to see...
POLITICS
BBC

Reality of Ukraine war hidden from Fortress Russia

In the village of Vybuty, a large crowd has gathered outside a church. People are queuing up to kiss the icon of a saint. An Orthodox priest in a gold embroidered vestment chants a prayer for Russia: "For our blessed country, its rulers and its army." In the congregation are...
POLITICS
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Judges reject allowing more time for UN to consider case

A last-minute Court of Appeal hearing has ruled the withdrawal of life support for Archie Battersbee should not be postponed beyond Tuesday. The government asked judges to urgently consider a request from a UN committee to keep treating the 12-year-old. The Court of Appeal refused to postpone the withdrawal of...
WORLD
BBC

Norwich detectorists describe Roman gold coin hoard find

"When I turned over the earth and found a yellow, shiny gold coin that had been there for 2,000 years, I had to sit down in the field," said Damon Pye. He was describing the moment he and his wife Denise unearthed the first of an "exceptional" hoard of 11 pre-invasion Roman coins in a field near Norwich.
SCIENCE
BBC

Biggin Hill: 'Mum was embarrassed about her WW2 medal'

Cpl Elspeth Henderson was among three female comrades to be awarded the Military Medal for bravery in the face of the enemy for their efforts during the Battle of Britain. Why was this honour questioned in some quarters, including by the airwoman herself?. As bombs pounded down on to the...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine war: First grain ship leaves and the thoughts of rural Russians

There was cautious optimism on Monday as a ship carrying grain sailed out of Ukraine's port of Odesa - the first to do so in months. It was part of an agreement signed by Ukraine and Russia to allow the safe export of the 20-million tonnes of grain that has been trapped in Ukraine's ports since Russia invaded in February.
INDUSTRY
BBC

Nuclear annihilation just one miscalculation away, UN chief warns

The world is one misstep from devastating nuclear war and in peril not seen since the Cold War, the UN Secretary General has warned. "We have been extraordinarily lucky so far," Antonio Guterres said. Amid rising global tensions, "humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation", he...
INDIA

