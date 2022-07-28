In Response to Local Pressure, City Removes Several Unlicensed Street Vendors From Main Street

The city’s speed cameras will be in operation 24/7 starting Aug. 1. The 2,000-plus cameras that have been placed across the five boroughs will be snapping photos 24/7 beginning Monday. The City will be issuing $50 tickets to drivers who are pictured going more than 10 miles per hour above the speed limit no matter the time of the day.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO