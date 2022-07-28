In Response to Local Pressure, City Removes Several Unlicensed Street Vendors From Main Street

jacksonheightspost.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC New York
Hutchinson River Walkway? Drawbridge Fail Strands NYC Drivers for Hours
Two separate incidents -- a drawbridge malfunction and a crash -- wreaked havoc on Monday's morning commute for people trying to use the Hutchinson River Parkway to get where they needed to go. A drawbridge malfunction at Bartow Avenue in the Bronx forced the highway to be closed in both...
boweryboogie.com
Shed the Sheds: New Lawsuit to Shut Down the Open Restaurants Program for Good
A contingent of New Yorkers last week filed an Article 78 lawsuit to end renewals of the emergency executive orders that authorize the temporary Open Restaurants program, and to end its operation altogether. On the heels of news last spring that the State Supreme Court nullified any path to permanence...
shorefrontnews.com
Homeless Shelter On Bath Ave Cancelled
Assemblyman William Colton (D – Gravesend, Bensonhurst, Bath Beach, and Dyker Heights) has learned that the proposed homeless shelter development to be located at 2147 Bath Avenue, Brooklyn is stopped. He vows to continue the fight against the second proposed homeless shelter at 137 Kings Highway. “I am proud...
jacksonheightspost.com
Council Member Encourages Residents to Sign Up for Free WiFi, Registration Event Held at Woodside Houses Saturday
Councilmember Julie Won who ran for office last year on a platform of bridging the digital divide was at the Woodside Houses NYCHA complex Saturday signing residents up for free Wifi. The council member was helping residents sign up to a federal program called the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man critically injured after falling off van traveling through Queens
The man was holding onto the exterior of the van, which was heading eastbound on Metropolitan Avenue, when he fell off.
Speed Cameras to Operate 24/7 Beginning Aug. 1
The city’s speed cameras will be in operation 24/7 starting Aug. 1. The 2,000-plus cameras that have been placed across the five boroughs will be snapping photos 24/7 beginning Monday. The City will be issuing $50 tickets to drivers who are pictured going more than 10 miles per hour above the speed limit no matter the time of the day.
shorefrontnews.com
Bringing Back NYPD & MTPD To the Subway
Part One of the Public safety drive to bring more police presence on public transit finished successfully. “For the past six weeks, I visited every subway station in the 47th Assembly District and have distributed thousands of petitions calling for more transit police presence on our subways. These petitions were taken to community groups, meetings, rallies, and street distributions in support and funding for more police presence to make our subways safe,” Colton stated.
Coney Island public housing still struggling with repairs, broken cooking gas 10 years after Sandy
As the sun sets over Manhattan, shipping containers from the construction effort leave metal and debris scattered at the base of Surfside Gardens, July 6th, 2022 Hundreds of families in the O’Dwyer Gardens have been calling for the city to restore cooking gas since construction broke ground on NYCHA’s Resilience and Recovery project in February. [ more › ]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Queens shooting: Man struck in face at NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses
ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — A man was shot in the face at NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses on Sunday night, leaving him in what police described as critical condition. The victim, 26, was approached by two people on bikes on 10th Street near 40th Avenue around 9:50 a.m., officials said. At least one of the assailants opened fire […]
30-Year-Old Shot in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York are searching for a suspect who approached...
Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley
For the first time in over a decade, the Hudson Valley's population increased. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress recently released its Moving In, Moving Out report which had some interesting findings. Hudson Valley Increases Population For First Time In Over A Decade. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress looked...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in August
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its August application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jersey City crash shows bicyclists think they’re above the law; that has to change | Mulshine
Give that guy a traffic ticket – and a Darwin Award. I’m talking about the bicycle courier who had a collision with Amy DeGise. When the news of the accident first broke on July 19, I assumed DeGise, who is a member of the council in Jersey City, had done something awful, like get drunk and run a red light.
Off-duty NYPD detective critically injured after shooting self in head in Queens home: police
An off-duty NYPD detective was critically injured after he shot himself inside of his Queens home late Sunday, according to officials.
Police: Man shot near Dominican Day Parade festivities in the Bronx
Police say a man was shot in the vicinity of the Dominican Day Parade Sunday in the Bronx.
Boy, 5, and dad splashed with hot oil in Brooklyn cookout fight, woman arrested
A 5-year-old boy and his father were hospitalized after being splashed with hot oil during a crazed fight at a Brooklyn cookout that lead to a woman’s arrest, police said Monday. A group got into an argument during a cookout after a soccer game at Linden St. and Wilson Ave. in Bushwick about 10:50 p.m. Sunday, cops said. During the spat, Felisa Deltoro, 36, allegedly knocked over a pot of hot ...
queenoftheclick.com
RIP Rose Gargano – Bay Ridge
– , here and here Something must have happened on that road that caused her to swerve. The news said it was possibly a medical episode. (Source) Rose was 70 years old and lived in Bay Ridge. This accident happened about two miles from her home. This is terrible and so sad.
Man tracks down stolen motorcycle in Brooklyn, gets beaten up as same thieves rob him again
Two thieves beat up a man whose motorcycle they stole after he used Apple AirTag to find it and tried to take it back, police announced Sunday.
Suspect Nabbed After Nassau County Burglary Spree, Police Say
A 57-year-old man is facing charges after police say he committed multiple burglaries on Long Island. Officers responded to a report of a burglary at the Plaza Eatery Deli, located at 28 North Station Plaza in Great Neck Plaza, at about 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, the Nassau County Police Department said.
NYPD: Cyclist struck by car in critical condition
The victim was taking to a hospital and is in critical condition.
Comments / 0