ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump defends hosting Saudi golf tournament: ‘Nobody’s gotten to the bottom of 9/11’

By Julia Mueller, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=393K1V_0gwdtNtk00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rIqub_0gwdtNtk00

(The Hill) — Former President Trump defended the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament planned for his National Golf Club Bedminster against calls from families of 9/11 terror attack victims to back out.

“Nobody’s gotten to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately,” Trump told ESPN Thursday.

“They should have, as to the maniacs that did that horrible thing, to our city, to our country, to the world. So nobody’s really been there. But I can tell you that there are a lot of really great people that are out here today. And we’re gonna have a lot of fun and we’re going to celebrate.”

Families of victims who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks condemned Trump for hosting the tournament, slated for July 29-31 at Trump’s club in New Jersey, due to Saudi ties to the tragedy. The tournament will take place about an hour’s drive from Ground Zero.

“The evidence, Mr. Trump, is more clear than ever. The Saudi nation is largely responsible for the death of our loved ones and for this horrific attack on America. And you know it,” the grassroots group 9/11 Justice wrote in a letter to Trump earlier this month.

The families implored the former president to “cease further business with the regime that was complicit in the murder of our loved ones.”

9/11 Justice also accused golfers of taking “blood money” by participating.

But Trump called the tournament a “great thing” for Saudi Arabia.

He said on ESPN Thursday that “I’ve known these people for a long time, in Saudi Arabia, and they’ve been friends of mine for a long time. They’ve invested in many American companies … and frankly, what they’re doing for golf is so great.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liv Golf#National Golf Club#Espn#9 11 Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Saudi Arabia
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy