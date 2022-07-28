What tax hikes are in the Manchin-Schumer reconciliation bill?

Democrats scrambled Monday to downplay a nonpartisan assessment of their inflation bill showing it would lead to nearly every American paying higher taxes. The Democrats maintained that the Inflation Reduction Act would fulfill President Biden's promise not to tax Americans who earn less than $400,000 per year and instead tax large corporations. Over the weekend, Republicans published a Friday analysis from the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) showing that most Americans would pay higher taxes under the legislation.

