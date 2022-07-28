What tax hikes are in the Manchin-Schumer reconciliation bill?

www.foxbusiness.com
Economist Art Laffer slams Dems' reconciliation bill as 'pro-inflation,' 'anti-economy'
Former Reagan economic adviser Art Laffer warned on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" on Monday that the Democrats’ reconciliation bill will "increase inflation and hurt the economy." He went on to blast the bill as "pro-inflation" and "anti-economy." Laffer made the argument five days after after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.,...
Manchin-Schumer spending bill estimated to hurt coal workers the most
A deal reached last week by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., after months of party in-fighting will reportedly hurt coal workers the most. The Inflation Reduction Act, a slimmed down version of President Biden’s Build Back Better (BBB) Act, will cost an estimated $433...
Democrats downplay nonpartisan analysis showing inflation bill increases taxes
Democrats scrambled Monday to downplay a nonpartisan assessment of their inflation bill showing it would lead to nearly every American paying higher taxes. The Democrats maintained that the Inflation Reduction Act would fulfill President Biden's promise not to tax Americans who earn less than $400,000 per year and instead tax large corporations. Over the weekend, Republicans published a Friday analysis from the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) showing that most Americans would pay higher taxes under the legislation.
Larry Kudlow: Schumer reconciliation bill would stop the surge of business investment
Save America. Kill the bill. The bill, of course, is the Schumer-Manchin reconciliation bill. Killing it will not be easy, but we will continue to put our best foot forward on policy grounds. The more we learn about this bill, the less everybody seems to like it. The "Inflation Reduction...
Most Americans will feel tax pain from Dem inflation bill despite Biden's past promises: analysis
The vast majority of Americans will pay more in taxes as a result of Democrats' inflation bill despite President Biden's pledge not to raise taxes on those making under $400,000 per year. The Inflation Reduction Act — unveiled Wednesday by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and endorsed by Biden — would...
Stuart Varney: Biden's 'mess' of a tax plan is a 'mish-mash of bad policy'
During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the Democrats' "last minute" inflation plan, arguing the Inflation Reduction Act is of 2022 a "mish-mash of bad policy." STUART VARNEY: It’s called the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. But it won't reduce inflation. We are told...
Soaring inflation drives more Americans to live paycheck to paycheck despite 5.1% increase in wages
Recent surveys show surging inflation is driving more Americans to live paycheck to paycheck. The annual inflation rate for the United States is 9.1% for the past 12-month period that ended in June, according to data published on July 13 by the U.S. Department of Labor. That represented the largest annual increase since November 1981. The consumer price index previously surged in May by 8.6%.
Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis CEO says inflation is 'very concerning' and 'spreading out' across economy
The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis CEO and President Neel Kashkari said Sunday that the current state of inflation is "very concerning" and "spreading out more broadly across the economy." "It’s very concerning. We keep getting inflation readings, new data that comes in as recently as this past week, and...
US warns that semiconductor subsidies will not be used for firms to 'pad their bottom line'
The U.S. Commerce Department said late on Friday it will limit the size of government subsidies for semiconductor manufacturing and will not let firms use funding to "pad their bottom line." On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives gave final approval to legislation that provides $52 billion in government funding...
Fed official's warning, inflation 'gaslight' charge, jobs and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Here are five key things that could impact Monday's trading. DIRE FED WARNING: The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis CEO and President Neel Kashkari said Sunday that the current state of inflation is "very concerning" and "spreading out more broadly across the economy." "It’s very concerning. We keep getting inflation...
4 expenses that personal loans don’t cover
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Personal...
Los Angeles County nixes citizenship requirement for government jobs
In the United States illegally? No problem. That is if you're looking for a government job in Los Angeles County. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously with no discussion to allow the county to no longer require U.S. citizenship for government jobs. The policy includes exceptions for...
