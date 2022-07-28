Adult Relief: Did You Know That Water World in Denver Has Alcohol?

power1029noco.com
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
This is why Denver's airport seems busier than usualBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Devil’s Angels gang member sentenced for 2018 Aurora shooting spreeHeather WillardAurora, CO
Park Meadows gets $3.2 million in pandemic relief moneyMike McKibbinLone Tree, CO
RTD offers Coloradans free public transit in AugustMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Wana Brands drives Denver voter registration with League of Women VotersMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Loveland Mom/Daughter Duo Make Southwest Airlines History
There is cool stuff and then there is really cool stuff and I think this falls into the latter category. A mother and daughter team from Loveland recently made Southwest Airlines history when they both piloted a Southwest Airlines flight from Denver to St Louis. Captain Holly Petitt (mother) and...
Fort Collins Nearly Tops Yet Another Unique ‘Best’ List
The Choice City has done it again, nearly making it to the top of yet another list of the 'Best' places. Though beer does have to do with it, it's not really about craft beer. There are hundreds of reasons to love living in The Choice City: great open spaces, the parks, Old Town Square, the CSU Rams, all the craft breweries, Horsetooth Reservoir to name a few. Who, now, has singled out Fort Collins?
Yes, it is Californians that made Colorado so unaffordable
Tech workers priced out of Silicon Valley have been migrating to Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Boise and Denver, among other western locales that have also seen massive spikes in housing costs in the past five years.
Westword
The One Place in Metro Denver Where Rent Actually Went Down
Rent prices in metro Denver, which reached record high levels in June, continue to rise almost everywhere in the area, including within city limits. The August rent report from Apartment List reveals that the rate of the increases has slowed, however, and in one community, the cost actually went down.
Cuteness Overload: Baby Fever Has Hit a Colorado Zoo
There aren't too many things better in this life than baby animals, and thanks to a little baby boom going on at the Denver Zoo, there are three new little bundles of joy ready to explore the world. A giraffe, a golden lion tamarin, and a baby otter. With all...
Ever Been To Larkspur, Colorado’s Jellystone Park? It Looks Amazing
This awesome Colorado tribute to everybody's favorite bear, Yogi, is certainly not your average RV and camping resort. Is it the best family option in all of Colorado? Maybe. Larkspur, Colorado's Jellystone Park Is A Must Visit With Your Family. I may be biased, but I truly believe that I...
yellowscene.com
The STYLE Issue: Fabulous: A Look Into the Colorado Drag Scene
Drag is a celebration of identity and that which makes each of us beautiful. l to r: Khloe Katz, Trey Suits, Anyah Dixx, Kendra D. Crase, Miss Zarah Misdemeanor. For Yellow Scene’s Style issue, we are highlighting drag and the glamor and beauty that is inherent in the art form. First, we must talk about the nature of beauty.
Breastival returns to Denver at Central Park
The 6th annual Breastival returned to Denver on Saturday at the pavilion at Central Park. Katie Halverstadt, Colorado Breastfeeding Coalition Chair, joined CBS4 Weekend Morning Anchor Mekialaya White for a live interview ahead of the event."We actually have really high rates. We have about 94 percent of our families initiate breastfeeding in Colorado," Halverstadt said. "There's a lot of support in Colorado. We have baby-friendly hospitals. We have child care facilities that help support, a lot of lactation consultants, which are international board certified consultants that help support moms. We also connect with the Mother's Milks bank in Arvada and...
Westword
Social Sightings: Five Taco Tuesday Specials to Try
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings offers a quick taste of interesting food tidbits that we've recently spotted. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead. In the last couple of years, chef Dana...
The Arkins Promenade in Denver is a must-see space
Denver’s newest outdoor attraction, the Arkins Promenade, is ready for its close-up. Why it matters: The raised walkway features zigzagging architecture, with industrial elements like metal handrails and grates, all topped by exposed wood. It gives this new public space in the RiNo Art District the potential to become one of Denver’s must-see spots.Details: The promenade opened earlier this month, and Mayor Michael Hancock called it a "premier outdoor destination."The walkway overlooks the South Platte River along a mile-long pedestrian corridor, and includes large sitting areas for groups, swings and a seesaw. The walkway is accessible from 36th Street...
RTD trains and buses are free during August
Starting Monday people will be able to hop on an RTD bus or train for free. The transit service and dozens of others are offering free rides for the entire month of August.
Do You Remember This Famous Colorado Italian Restaurant?
Restaurants come and go all the time. After one closes, most people eventually forget it ever existed. Did you know Old Town Fort Collins used to have a Jimmy John's?. You probably had to think about it. Still, some eateries stand the test of time — even after they're long...
Westword
Reader: Take That, Subway! Denver Can Make Its Own Sandwiches
It's amazing that Molly Martin managed to sandwich in any other culinary topics during a month devoted to determining "The Best Sandwich Shops in Denver." Along the way, she made side trips into certain specialities, including Italian beef and chopped cheese. In their comments on the Westword Facebook page, readers...
denverite.com
Meet Stanley Stewart, who’s cut hair for 50 years in Park Hill
We’re making our way through a massive collection of Rocky Mountain News photos that are now in the Denver Public Library’s archives. We polled our readers about which letter “B” subject file we should explore, and you voted for “Barber Shops!”. If you want to...
Teen saves money for toy, package swiped minutes after delivery
A mom and daughter duo in Broomfield is sharing video with FOX31 of a thief swiping an Amazon package right off their apartment doorstep.
Longtime Aurora bicycle nonprofit forced to find new shop
A bike shop that gives away bicycles to people who need them is being forced out of its shop again. Second Chance Bicycles has been serving the Aurora community for two decades by fixing up old bikes and giving them away to kids and adults who need reliable transportation. Four years ago, the building that housed the nonprofit was being redeveloped. Ernest Clark is a retired police officer, and the owner of Second Chance Bicycles had to find a new place to do business. "It's not just us moving. Everybody has to move out of here," he told CBS4 at the time. The...
Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Franktown, Colorado is Stunning
The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Step Inside this Stunning Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Colorado. Living here would be like having your...
Westword
Someone Keeps Breaking Slides at the Washington Park Playground
Since it opened in August 2018, the state-of-the-art Washington Park playground, built for $1.6 million, has been packed with kids filling the swings and climbing over logs and various wooden creations. But now the tall structure with two towers leading to two slides has been cordoned off with orange hazard...
point2homes.com
2920 W. 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211
Application fee: $50. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. If you are in the market for an upscale apartment with cutting-edge style, look no further than Highland Park Apartments in the vibrant city of Denver, Colorado.. Highland Park Apartments offers gorgeous yet affordable one- and two-bedroom apartments to choose from. All of the floor plans are fashioned with modern amenities and contemporary design elements, with access to an abundance of community-wide features you, your friends, and your family will truly appreciate. If youre looking for a sleek and stylish lifestyle for the best value, youve come to the right place. Discover your new home today, where comfort and affordability meet contemporary style. Highland Park Apartments is located in the Highland neighborhood, which means youll be just minutes from Downtown Denver, a thriving city with a diverse cultural heritage. The Mile High City is known for its vibrant arts and culture, a flourishing culinary scene, and so many outdoor recreational options. Denver has been ranked as one of the best cities in the nation to live in for many years, based on its affordability, job opportunities, and overall quality of life. This city continues to grow in popularity, from its world-class museums, unique arts districts, and outdoor hotspots to the family-friendly attractions and booming nightlife. As a Denver resident, youll be surrounded by adventure.
Colorado angler reels in massive fish, smashing longest-standing fish record in the state
A record-breaking trout was caught in Colorado this season, weighing in at a whopping 7.84 pounds, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The Brook Trout was reeled in at Monarch Lake in Granby, Colorado, by Tim Daniel. According to officials, the fish was measured at a massive 23 1/4 inches in length, and had a girth of 15 3/8 inches. “When I headed out to fish...
