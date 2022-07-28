LOOK: 16 Pics From The Least Expensive Home In Loveland

943thex.com
RTD offers Coloradans free public transit in AugustMargaret Jackson
Increased Boulder climate tax would increase bills for householdsMatt Whittaker
Blister Labs launches product testing program to improve outdoor gearMorgan TiltonGunnison, CO
Boulder on $20 Dollars A DayGoshDarnBlog.com
Dot’s Diner: A Better Breakfast in Boulder, ColoradoGoshDarnBlog.comBoulder, CO
Fort Collins Nearly Tops Yet Another Unique ‘Best’ List
The Choice City has done it again, nearly making it to the top of yet another list of the 'Best' places. Though beer does have to do with it, it's not really about craft beer. There are hundreds of reasons to love living in The Choice City: great open spaces, the parks, Old Town Square, the CSU Rams, all the craft breweries, Horsetooth Reservoir to name a few. Who, now, has singled out Fort Collins?
Loveland Mom/Daughter Duo Make Southwest Airlines History
There is cool stuff and then there is really cool stuff and I think this falls into the latter category. A mother and daughter team from Loveland recently made Southwest Airlines history when they both piloted a Southwest Airlines flight from Denver to St Louis. Captain Holly Petitt (mother) and...
Cannonball! What Is Colorado’s Top City To Own A Swimming Pool In?
When you think of Colorado, you might not think that we're a great state to own a swimming pool in, but if you really wanted one, what city in Colorado would be the best option to have one?. Can You Have A Swimming Pool In Colorado?. I've lived in Colorado...
Adult Relief: Did You Know That Water World in Denver Has Alcohol?
It's one of the region's most-popular water parks; it's definitely Denver's most popular, for sure. Tens of thousands of mostly under-age fun enthusiasts enjoy the park, but how many adults are getting a drink?. It sits on 70 acres, it has over 50 rides/attractions, and hosts throngs of screaming kids...
NoCo Business Spotlight: Don’t Miss the 2022 Windsor Marathon
Townsquare Media NoCo is highlighting businesses throughout Northern Colorado with our NOCO BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT. There's nothing better than getting out in the community — and getting some exercise while doing it. That's why run.Windsor, a local race organization that empowers residents to get moving, is hosting the Windsor Marathon...
5 Events to Check Out This Weekend in NoCo and 4 are Free!
Grab your mat and enjoy free yoga on the lawn. Whether you are experienced or just want to see if yoga is for you, I think this is great to do as a solo date or with your besties! Meet on the east lawn in front of the movie theater at Foothills Mall. Class is at 8 a.m. and is an hour long. Don't forget your water and sunscreen! Hosted by Yoga Pod Fort Collins.
Fort Collins Lions Club Celebrates 100 Year Anniversary…2 Years Later
Fort Collins Lions Club (FCLC) is one of the largest service organizations in the world and they will be celebrating their 100 year anniversary with a pancake breakfast July 30 at the Murphy Center for Hope in Fort Collins, Colorado. This celebration comes two years later due to COVID-19, and...
Snowplows Needed To Clear A Foot Of Hail That Fell In Estes Park
Last night's storms that ripped through Northern Colorado were pretty crazy. The wind, the lightning, thunder, the rain the wind, the hail, especially the hail that fell across our area. No other area was hit harder than Estes Park as about a foot of hail fell that brought things to...
Viva, Mile High City: A “King”-Sized ELVIS Fest Comes to Denver
The King of Rock N' Roll's legacy will live forever. For the first time, ever, Denver will be hosting an event that celebrates Elvis Aaron Presley. Elvis is a legend that attracts all ages, young and old. Fans of the young Elvis, the older Elvis, the thinner King, the 'Bigger' King. Denver, Colorado, is going to have a big 3-day festival celebrating everything Elvis Presley.
Gone But Not Forgotten: Do You Remember This Famous Denver Restaurant?
Restaurants come and go all the time. After one closes, most people eventually forget it ever existed. Did you know Old Town Fort Collins used to have a Jimmy John's?. You probably had to think about it. Still, some eateries stand the test of time — even after they're long...
Love Big Trains? This Bad Boy Is Rolling Thru Greeley This Week
There are trains and then there are massive locomotives and one of the biggest is set to be rolling through Colorado and in particular rolling through and on display in Greeley this week. According to a press release from Union Pacific, the U.P. Big Boy No.4014 is heading down to...
Climbers Lucky To Be Alive After Falling 1,000 Feet At Rocky Mountain National Park
They say you should always be aware and careful of your surroundings - this couldn't hold more true when spending time out in Colorado's great outdoors. A Colorado man and his wife are lucky to be alive after (what should have been) an ordinary day of hiking that quickly turned into anything but.
Help Package Meals for Families In Need at Larimer County Food Bank
The Fort Collins Eyeopeners Kiwanis Club is hosting its 7th Annual Colorado Feeding Kids Food Packing Event September 24 at the Food Bank of Larimer County, and they want your help. Eyeopeners Kiwanis Club President, Krista Taylor, spoke with "Tuned In to NoCo" about the event, and says it's a...
Fort Collins Construction Crew Digs Up a Piece of City’s History
Construction and utility crews have been hard at work making improvements on Pitkin Street in Fort Collins this summer. The project involves replacing stormwater and water distribution infrastructure on Pitkin Avenue from Stover Street to College Avenue. Several days ago, crews uncovered an important piece of the city's history as...
Denver Cemetery to Exhume Remains of 62 Nuns Due to Redevelopment
A redevelopment of the former Loretto Heights University Campus in southwest Denver has led to the closure of the Loretto Heights Convent Cemetery — a move that calls for exhuming the remains of 62 nuns, 9News reports. According to the station, the project manager offered to develop around the...
$2.7 Million Denver Loft Has Rock Climbing Wall and Indoor Swing
Imagine winning the Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot and wanting a place that could be close to literally everything you enjoy. We're talking about a short walk to a professional sports game or concert at Ball Arena, shopping, and a short e-scooter ride to pretty much anywhere in Downtown Denver.
Colorado Amusement Park Goes Goth for a Day
An amusement park in Colorado looks a tiny bit different one day each year with its annual Gothic Takeover. The event takes place each summer at Colorado's Lakeside Amusement Park located at 4601 Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, CO 80212. While the amusement park is not as big or well-known as its counterpart of Elitch Gardens, Lakeside is definitely well-known to the locals and fun for the whole family.
Toys R Us Is Coming Back To Colorado And We’re So Excited
When we lost Toys R Us in Colorado and all over the world, it was a sad day for kids of all ages, young and old. After years away, Toys R Us is making a comeback in a new way and we're all about it. Toys R Us Coming Back...
Fort Collins Might Be Getting Rid of the U+2 Rule
Attention, people with roommates: the City of Fort Collins might be getting rid of the U+2 rule. The occupancy ordinance currently prevents more than three unrelated people from living under the same roof in the Choice City, but that could change. In a Thursday (July 21) press release, the City...
Cheers! Study Says This is the Most Popular Tequila Brand in Colorado
Like most Coloradans, I enjoy the occasional alcoholic beverage; however, I don't like the taste of liquor. If you find me enjoying tequila, it will be in the form of a giant frozen margarita with a beer in it (check out my favorite places to get one in Fort Collins here).
