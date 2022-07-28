Spring ISD to host back-to-school expo, resource fair July 30

communityimpact.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston resident hands back 62 "ghost guns"- and receives $150 for eachAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Smokey conditions on the Eastex Freeway were from a large commercial building fire in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Knife-wielding suspect in mental health crisis at group home shot by a Houston Police Officer in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
How a Houston teen has raised $1.6 million in 72 hours for abortion accessAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Pearland ISD PTA to host clothing exchange event throughout 2022-23 school year
Students and parents in Pearland ISD will have the chance to swap clothes and update wardrobes throughout the upcoming school year. (Courtesy Pexels) Students and parents in Pearland ISD will have the chance to swap clothes and update wardrobes throughout the upcoming school year. PISD officials in a July 28...
Imagine Early Education & Childcare celebrates 1-year anniversary in Atascocita
Imagine Early Education & Childcare of Eagle Springs celebrated its one-year anniversary in Atascocita on July 17. (Courtesy Imagine Early Education & Childcare) Imagine Early Education & Childcare of Eagle Springs celebrated its one-year anniversary in Atascocita on July 17. Located at 6002 Atascocita Road, the child care facility offers services for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years. Imagine Early Education & Childcare offers a number of extracurricular activities to keep children entertained, including art, bowling, theater and music, in addition to educational programs tailored to specific age groups. 281-623-5965. www.imaginechild.com.
Graze Craze coming to Cy-Fair in August
Graze Craze offers a variety of charcuterie boards. (Courtesy Graze Craze) National charcuterie franchise Graze Craze is opening a new location at 12234 Queenston Blvd., Ste. 500, Houston, at the end of August. Graze Craze offers catering options for parties, get-togethers and other events. The charcuterie boards are customizable and can be delivered or picked up from their locations. www.grazecraze.com.
Humble ISD hosting event to distribute school supplies Aug. 4
Humble ISD is hosting a school supply distribution event from 3-6 p.m. Aug. 4 at in the parking lot of Turner Stadium, 1700 Wilson Road, Humble. (Courtesy Fotolia) Humble ISD is hosting a school supply distribution event from 3-6 p.m. Aug. 4 in the parking lot of Turner Stadium, 1700 Wilson Road, Humble.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Goes Back 2 School
All this week on Houston Life, the team is celebrating back to school. We introduce you to a lady that spent five years as a custodian, now this year she will be a first grade teacher at the same elementary school. We take you on a tour of a Houston...
Montgomery ISD eyes site for elementary school No. 7 on FM 2854
Montgomery ISD administration is eyeing a potential site for elementary school No. 7 off FM 2854 after the board of trustees authorized the district to move forward with the due diligence phase for the site during a special meeting July 26. (Screenshot via Google) Montgomery ISD administration is eyeing a...
Humble City Council renews annual contract with Partnership Lake Houston
Humble City Council at its July 28 meeting renewed its $50,000 annual contract with Partnership Lake Houston to help promote economic development within the city. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Humble City Council at its July 28 meeting renewed its $50,000 annual contract with Partnership Lake Houston to help promote economic...
Public meeting scheduled Aug. 4 to review Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study
Montgomery County Precinct 2, the H-GAC and the Texas Department of Transportation have been working on the study to analyze mobility issues and recommend projects across Precinct 2 to improve safety and mobility, according to H-GAC information. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County Precinct 2 and the Houston-Galveston Area Council...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sheraton Suites rebranded as The Chifley in Uptown Houston
The Chifley Hotel will be replacing the Sheraton Suites Houston in Uptown Houston near the Galleria and River Oaks. (Rendering courtesy of The Chifley) In the heart of Uptown Houston near River Oaks and the Galleria, The Sheraton Suites Houston, located at 2400 W. Loop S., Houston, will be rebranded as The Chifley—a Tapestry Collection hotel by Hilton—with an anticipated opening date for November.
Cryo Club Houston opens new Missouri City location
Cyro Club Houston, a cryotherapy wellness center offering a variety of therapy options designed to reduce pain and inflammation, is now open in a new location in Missouri City. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Cryo Club Houston, a cryotherapy wellness center offering recovery and rejuvenation treatment options, has opened a new...
10 businesses, renovations coming to Sugar Land, Missouri City
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Click2Houston.com
H-TOWN SNEAKER SUMMIT 2022; Country’s largest community-based sneaker event comes to NRG Center this weekend
HOUSTON – Calling all Sneakerheads!!. The largest Houston-area sneaker summit is coming to NRG Center this month, and you don’t want to miss it. H-town’s Sneaker Summit will be held on Sunday, July 31. According to event details, the summit will give shoppers the chance to “witness...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bounce Multimedia celebrates grand opening in Humble
Members of Bounce Multimedia gathered July 13 to celebrate the grand opening of the business's Humble location. (Courtesy Bounce Multimedia) Bounce Multimedia celebrated its grand opening in Humble on July 13. Located at 45 Wilson Road, the business offers media video production and installation services as well as equipment rentals. Additionally, the business offers mobile production services that send crew members to captures sports, entertainment and religious industries events. Bounce Multimedia, which also has a location in Beaumont, has worked with several major broadcasters, including ESPN, CBS, NBC and Bally Sports. 409-860-5551. www.bouncemultimedia.com.
Houston-area school districts, community colleges signal interest in Harris County disparity study funding
Houston ISD is one of five Harris County educational entities slated to participate in a disparity study consortium. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Editor's note: This article has been updated to include additional comments from Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis. Five of the 29 Harris County educational entities eligible for the...
National mattress store Purple now open at Baybrook Mall
Purple opened June 30 at the Baybrook Mall at 500 Baybrook Mall Drive, Friendswood. (Courtesy Pexels) Purple opened June 30 at the Baybrook Mall at 500 Baybrook Mall Drive, Friendswood. The mattress store has locations throughout the U.S.; Purple also offers a variety of pillows, seat cushions, bed frames and...
University of Houston-Clear Lake at Pearland hosting drone training programs
Those interested in taking a crash course on drones will be able to do so in Pearland in early August. (Courtesy Pexels) Those interested in taking a crash course on drones will be able to do so in Pearland in early August. The University of Houston-Clear Lake at Pearland in...
PJ's Coffee coming soon to Katy
PJ's Coffee will open its new location in the fall. (Courtesy PJ's Coffee) PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans is opening a new location in Katy at 2533 W. Grand Parkway N., Katy, in fall 2022. The coffee shops’s iced coffees are brewed using a cold-drip process. PJ’s Coffee offers...
Restore Hyper Wellness bringing cryotherapy, other treatments to The Woodlands
Restore Hyper Wellness offers cryotherapy, red-light therapy, facials and other wellness treatments. (Courtesy Restore Hyper Wellness) Restore Hyper Wellness will open at 4747 Research Forest Drive in The Woodlands at the end of August. The wellness franchise offers services such as cryotherapy, compression, infrared saunas and red-light therapy. Specialty services include IV drip therapy, esthetician consultations, mild hyperbaric oxygen therapy and intramuscular shots. 832-356-8408. www.restore.com.
Live out your 'Bridgerton' dreams at this $19.5 million Houston estate
Imagine you are English royalty while living in this 26,638-square-foot home.
University of Houston-Clear Lake puts its own art collection on display
"Works from the UHCL Collection" will highlight art displayed throughout the time since the gallery's opening in 1979. (Courtesy UHCL) The University of Houston-Clear Lake Art Gallery will exhibit its own art through Aug. 19, the university announced in a press release. The exhibition, titled “Works from the UHCL Collection,"...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 1