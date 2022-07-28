3 events in the Conroe, Montgomery area to check out July 29-31

communityimpact.com
Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Inside Washing Machine Of Foster Parent's HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSpring, TX
Woman arrested in 17-year-old murder of elderly Cleveland coupleLavinia ThompsonCleveland, TX
Precinct 5 Constables looking to break identity theft caseCovering KatyCypress, TX
Two men face charges after firing a weapon at an Atascocita neighborhood pool over the 4th of July weekendhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Graze Craze coming to Cy-Fair in August
Graze Craze offers a variety of charcuterie boards. (Courtesy Graze Craze) National charcuterie franchise Graze Craze is opening a new location at 12234 Queenston Blvd., Ste. 500, Houston, at the end of August. Graze Craze offers catering options for parties, get-togethers and other events. The charcuterie boards are customizable and can be delivered or picked up from their locations. www.grazecraze.com.
Public meeting scheduled Aug. 4 to review Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study
Montgomery County Precinct 2, the H-GAC and the Texas Department of Transportation have been working on the study to analyze mobility issues and recommend projects across Precinct 2 to improve safety and mobility, according to H-GAC information. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County Precinct 2 and the Houston-Galveston Area Council...
Birnham Woods widening to wrap ahead of schedule in The Woodlands
Road work continues on projects around The Woodlands area. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Portions of Birnham Woods Drive between Waterbend Cove and Rayford Road will reopen this week, according to Montgomery County Precinct 3. A project to widen Birnham Woods from two to four lanes from Waterbend to Rayford began work...
Club Pilates celebrates soft opening in The Woodlands
Club Pilates in Woodson's Reserve is operating during its soft opening. (Courtesy Club Pilates) Club Pilates Grand Oaks celebrated its soft opening at 3917 Woodson's Reserve Parkway, Ste. 400, Spring, on July 29. According to manager Heather Tafelski, the location will be in its soft opening stage for around six...
Pearland ISD PTA to host clothing exchange event throughout 2022-23 school year
Students and parents in Pearland ISD will have the chance to swap clothes and update wardrobes throughout the upcoming school year. (Courtesy Pexels) Students and parents in Pearland ISD will have the chance to swap clothes and update wardrobes throughout the upcoming school year. PISD officials in a July 28...
Lone Star Symphonic Band celebrates 30th season in October in Katy
The Lone Star Symphonic Band preforms at a concert in May. (Courtesy The Lone Star Symphonic Band) The Lone Star Symphonic Band is celebrating its 30th season beginning Oct. 9, according to a July 31 press release. All performances will be held at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church at 22111 Morton Road, Katy.
10 businesses, renovations coming to Sugar Land, Missouri City
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Trio of Houston's Iconic Mandola Restaurants to Close
Three of Houston's iconic Italian restaurants — Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino — will close Friday, August 5, after a local family's 45-year reign of service. Owned by the Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants group, the trio of restaurants located at 2817 West Dallas Street, will close after dinner service this week — making way for a host of new restaurants.
Montgomery ISD eyes site for elementary school No. 7 on FM 2854
Montgomery ISD administration is eyeing a potential site for elementary school No. 7 off FM 2854 after the board of trustees authorized the district to move forward with the due diligence phase for the site during a special meeting July 26. (Screenshot via Google) Montgomery ISD administration is eyeing a...
Sheraton Suites rebranded as The Chifley in Uptown Houston
The Chifley Hotel will be replacing the Sheraton Suites Houston in Uptown Houston near the Galleria and River Oaks. (Rendering courtesy of The Chifley) In the heart of Uptown Houston near River Oaks and the Galleria, The Sheraton Suites Houston, located at 2400 W. Loop S., Houston, will be rebranded as The Chifley—a Tapestry Collection hotel by Hilton—with an anticipated opening date for November.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS
10PM-Fire units and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol units are responding to the Adkins Creek area of Lake Conroe where a person is reporting a capsized boat with debris in the water near the boat ramp. 11pm-The John Boat has been removed from the water and a search...
Houston Restaurant Weeks begins Aug. 1 in The Woodlands area
Tris is a restaurant in The Woodlands taking part in Houston Restaurant Weeks. (Courtesy Tris) Houston Restaurant Weeks is returning to the Greater Houston area Aug. 1, and as of July 29, 24 area restaurants in The Woodlands area will be taking part this year. This monthlong event will run...
Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino restuarants to close its doors Friday
HOUSTON — Three well-known Italian restaurants housed in a compound in the Montrose/River Oaks area are closing. After 45 years of service, Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants, which included Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino, decided to sell the property. Their doors will close for good on Friday. The plot...
KTX Offroad and Performance shop opening soon in Tomball
KTX Offroad and Performance shop is opening Aug. 1 in Tomball and will have a grand opening party July 31. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) KTX Offroad and Performance will open Aug. 1 at 11412 Spring Cypress Road, Bldg. 2, Ste. A, Tomball, co-owner Claudia Fuentes said. There will be a family-friendly grand opening celebration July 31 at 7 p.m. with free food and drink along with music and live raffles. The shop offers lift and drop kits, wheels, tires and accessories for trucks, jeeps and ATVs. 281-896-3639. Facebook: KTX Offroad and Performance.
PJ's Coffee coming soon to Katy
PJ's Coffee will open its new location in the fall. (Courtesy PJ's Coffee) PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans is opening a new location in Katy at 2533 W. Grand Parkway N., Katy, in fall 2022. The coffee shops’s iced coffees are brewed using a cold-drip process. PJ’s Coffee offers...
cw39.com
Popular birth certificate drive is back
HOUSTON (CW39) Back by popular demand, the Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) is offering their award-winning Back to School Birth Certificate Program on two consecutive Saturdays specifically to issue birth certificates for families who need their child’s records for back-to-school registration. Last year’s pilot program was a success...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA
9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: August 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in August 2022. The dog days of summer are upon us this month, but there is still much fun to be had including great concert lineups, foodie events, a long-lived competition on the beach, exciting athletic events, and more.
Jolly Pirate Ship now open on Lake Conroe
The pirate ship attraction performs on Lake Conroe. (Courtesy Jolly Pirate Ship) The Jolly Pirate Ship opened July 29 to the public at 14970 Hwy. 105, Montgomery. The attraction consists of a pirate ship that floats on Lake Conroe, where attendees can partake in pirate training, sword fighting, water gun battles, a treasure hunt and cannon firing. The crew also performs skits and sings and dances aboard the ship. 936-217-4155. www.1097watersports.com/jollypirate.
Cryo Club Houston opens new Missouri City location
Cyro Club Houston, a cryotherapy wellness center offering a variety of therapy options designed to reduce pain and inflammation, is now open in a new location in Missouri City. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Cryo Club Houston, a cryotherapy wellness center offering recovery and rejuvenation treatment options, has opened a new...
