Dallas, TX

Small plane crashes near Dallas Executive Airport

By Alex Keller
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A small aircraft crashed in a wooded area near Dallas Executive Airport, going down short of the runway.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said that it received reports at about 2:37 p.m. about a small Cessna-type plane crashing near the 7300 block of Christie Lane. It was flying to Dallas Executive out of Arlington Municipal Airport.

The pilot was the only person aboard the plane and is conscious and alert, but his injuries are not yet known. He has been removed from the plane and is being taken to a local hospital.

The aircraft's fuel bladder was intact, and a DFR spokesperson said no structures were damaged by the crash.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash, but the FAA said the crash happened after the pilot reported an engine issue.

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

