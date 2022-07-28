Fernandez, one of two convicted in Vanderschoot murder, denied parole for second time

goldcountrymedia.com
davisvanguard.org
Taxpayers Pay $1.5 Million for Another Death at Sacramento County Jail – Activists Called Antonio Thomas Death an ‘In-Custody Murder’
SACRAMENTO, CA – The family of Antonio Thomas, who was found comatose in his Sacramento County Jail cell in 2019 in what Black Lives Matter Sacramento called an “in-custody murder,” is receiving a $1.5 million settlement from Sacramento County, said civil rights attorney Mark Merin this week.
davisvanguard.org
Man with 11 Open Cases Fails to Appear – He’s in Hospital after Jumping off Bridge onto Freeway
WOODLAND, CA – Despite 11 open cases against him, Alan Nelson was absent in Yolo County Superior Court Friday morning, with a warrant out for him after violating his pretrial release—turns out he’s in the hospital with serious injuries. His attorney, Deputy Public Defender Monica Brushia, informed...
CDCR investigating deaths of inmates from two prisons as homicide, fifth inmate killing at Folsom this year
California State Prison Sacramento at Folsom(ABC 10) California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are investigating two inmate deaths, one at High Desert State Prison (HDSP) on July 22 and one at California State Prison, Sacramento (CSP-SAC) on July 23 according to a press statement from CDCR.
davisvanguard.org
CDCR Investigating In-custody Deaths as Homicide
Sacramento, CA – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are investigating two inmate deaths, one at High Desert State Prison (HDSP) on July 22 and one at California State Prison, Sacramento (CSP-SAC) on July 23 according to a press statement from CDCR. Wayne Caskey was attacked by...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico attorney arrested for harboring her fugitive boyfriend
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico attorney was arrested for helping her boyfriend remain a fugitive on several felony arrest warrants, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Stephana Femino, 47 of Chico, was arrested Friday morning outside of the Butte County Superior Court after an arrest...
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn incident report: Breaking and entering, spousal abuse, ID theft
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Auburn Police Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Daniel Lawrence Hall, 59, was arrested at 1:32 a.m. on suspicion of domestic abuse on the 12300 block of Incline Drive. July 27. Kyle Phippins,...
krcrtv.com
Chico lawyer arrested for harboring fugitive client, boyfriend
CHICO, Calif. — A lawyer in Chico has been arrested for harboring a fugitive who was also her boyfriend and client, prosecutors say. According to the Butte County District Attorney's Office, Stephana Femino, 47, Chico, was arrested outside Butte County Superior Court Friday after a judge issued a warrant for her arrest Thursday night.
Mountain Democrat
Contractor sting nets handful of unlicensed builders
The Contractors State License Board, in conjunction with the California Department of Insurance and the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, conducted a sting operation earlier this summer in South Lake Tahoe. The sting attracted nine suspects, seven of which were cited for contracting without a license along with...
KSBW.com
Former Sacramento police officer sentenced for sending inappropriate messages to teen
A former Sacramento police officer has been sentenced for sending inappropriate messages to a 15-year-old girl. Daniel Donahue was sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years of probation, according to court documents. He will also have to register as a sex offender, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.
mymotherlode.com
CA Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty In Calaveras Murder Case
Wilseyville, CA — The California Supreme has upheld the conviction and death penalty for Charles Ng, who along with criminal partner Leonard Lake, murdered at least 11 people in the mid-eighties. The victims were enslaved at a cabin property owned by Lake’s ex-wife, who he was still on good...
KCRA.com
Sacramento man charged in 77-year-old woman's dismemberment murder could face death penalty
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — The Sacramento District Attorney charged Darnell Erby, 44, with felony murder and burglary in connection with the dismemberment death of Pamela May, 77, at her North Highlands home. Investigators said Erby dismembered her body beyond recognition. It was so brutal the Sacramento County coroner had...
HipHopDX.com
Mozzy Turns Himself In To Begin Prison Sentence On Federal Gun Charge
Sacramento, CA – Sacramento rapper Mozzy reportedly turned himself in to United States Penitentiary (USP) Atwater on Thursday (July 28). According to The Sacramento Update, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed Mozzy (real name Timothy Patterson) will one year behind bars for a federal gun charge.
Arrest made in Arden-Arcade homeless encampment shooting
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said that it has made an arrest in a shooting near a homeless encampment that left one man with life-threatening injuries. Chad Jones, 36, of Sacramento County, was arrested for attempted murder in connection with the shooting that took place near Glendale Lane and Alta […]
Yuba County man sentenced in connection to 2021 attempted murder
LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — A man who broke into a 59-year-old man’s Linda home on Oct. 1, 2021 was sentenced to 11-years-to-life in prison for attempted murder according to the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office. The District Attorney’s Office said that on Oct. 1, Daniel Solis, 30, knocked on the front door of the man’s […]
kion546.com
Exclusive: Midtown Sacramento woman details how she helped police capture alleged creeper
SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — Midtown Sacramento residents have been on edge for weeks after several victims reported someone staring into their windows late at night. Now, an arrest could be a major break in the hunt for this peeping Tom who has been terrorizing the area. In an exclusive...
Stephon Clark's family demands action and accountability from Sacramento Police after video circulates on social media
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family of Stephon Clark is once again demanding accountability from the Sacramento Police Department after a confrontation caught on camera involving one of the officers who shot Clark made its rounds on social media. The man behind the camera who runs a YouTube page called...
Wait continues for California State Fair attendance numbers, but arrest figures are down dramatically
SACRAMENTO -- The 2022 California State Fair is now in the history books. This year's event marked a return to form at Cal Expo following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While total attendance numbers are still being compiled, arrest figure are down dramatically compared to past years, fair officials say. The fair reported just three arrests over the 17-day period. Two of them were for domestic violence and one was for counterfeiting. Between 2009 and 2017, arrest figures at the fair were, on average, more than 60 per year, according to an analysis by The Sacramento Bee. This year, the fair instituted a first-of-its-kind ban on unaccompanied youth at night on weekends. Fair officials say the rule encouraged parents to stay with their kids, and had the intended effect. Among one of the biggest hits at the fair this year was the California Cannabis Exhibit. Thousands of people walked through the exhibit, which displayed the state's growing cannabis industry.Total fair attendance numbers could be released as soon as Monday.
crimevoice.com
Amador County domestic battery suspect also faces charges of unlawful weapon possession
An Amador County man was recently arrested after a domestic battery call led to the discovery of unlawful firearm possession, according to the Sheriff’s Office. On the morning of July 22, deputies responded to the 28000 block of of Sierra Court in Pioneer for a reported altercation a man and two women, ultimately arresting the man — identified as 37-year-old Jeremy Tate, who is a convicted felon — on suspicion of domestic battery, assault with a firearm, and robbery.
Navy veteran, aspiring doctor identified as man who drowned saving rafters along American River
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members said a five-year Navy veteran and aspiring doctor sacrificed his life to save people who were in need along the American River Friday. "My brother was a humble guy and anybody who knew him knew he had the biggest heart ever imaginable. He would do anything, He'd give you the shirt off his back and just be there," said Jessica Crane, sister of Joshua Crane. "That's something that I knew that he would do. No matter no matter what."
krcrtv.com
Woman arrested for trying to kidnap 4-year-old from Oroville preschool
OROVILLE, Calif. — A 41-year-old woman was arrested for trying to kidnap a four-year-old from an Oroville preschool on Thursday. According to Oroville police, officers were called to A Bright Star Preschool on Feather River Boulevard just before 12:30 p.m. for an attempted kidnapping. Witnesses told officers that 41-year-old...
