Placer County, CA

Fernandez, one of two convicted in Vanderschoot murder, denied parole for second time

By Stacey Adams
 4 days ago
davisvanguard.org

CDCR Investigating In-custody Deaths as Homicide

Sacramento, CA – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are investigating two inmate deaths, one at High Desert State Prison (HDSP) on July 22 and one at California State Prison, Sacramento (CSP-SAC) on July 23 according to a press statement from CDCR. Wayne Caskey was attacked by...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Applegate, CA
Placer County, CA
Placer County, CA
Chowchilla, CA
California Crime & Safety
Corcoran, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico attorney arrested for harboring her fugitive boyfriend

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico attorney was arrested for helping her boyfriend remain a fugitive on several felony arrest warrants, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Stephana Femino, 47 of Chico, was arrested Friday morning outside of the Butte County Superior Court after an arrest...
CHICO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn incident report: Breaking and entering, spousal abuse, ID theft

Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Auburn Police Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Daniel Lawrence Hall, 59, was arrested at 1:32 a.m. on suspicion of domestic abuse on the 12300 block of Incline Drive. July 27. Kyle Phippins,...
AUBURN, CA
krcrtv.com

Chico lawyer arrested for harboring fugitive client, boyfriend

CHICO, Calif. — A lawyer in Chico has been arrested for harboring a fugitive who was also her boyfriend and client, prosecutors say. According to the Butte County District Attorney's Office, Stephana Femino, 47, Chico, was arrested outside Butte County Superior Court Friday after a judge issued a warrant for her arrest Thursday night.
CHICO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Contractor sting nets handful of unlicensed builders

The Contractors State License Board, in conjunction with the California Department of Insurance and the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, conducted a sting operation earlier this summer in South Lake Tahoe. The sting attracted nine suspects, seven of which were cited for contracting without a license along with...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
#Murder#Parole Board#Fbi#Violent Crime#Defilippis Weerts
mymotherlode.com

CA Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty In Calaveras Murder Case

Wilseyville, CA — The California Supreme has upheld the conviction and death penalty for Charles Ng, who along with criminal partner Leonard Lake, murdered at least 11 people in the mid-eighties. The victims were enslaved at a cabin property owned by Lake’s ex-wife, who he was still on good...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
HipHopDX.com

Mozzy Turns Himself In To Begin Prison Sentence On Federal Gun Charge

Sacramento, CA – Sacramento rapper Mozzy reportedly turned himself in to United States Penitentiary (USP) Atwater on Thursday (July 28). According to The Sacramento Update, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed Mozzy (real name Timothy Patterson) will one year behind bars for a federal gun charge.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Arrest made in Arden-Arcade homeless encampment shooting

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said that it has made an arrest in a shooting near a homeless encampment that left one man with life-threatening injuries. Chad Jones, 36, of Sacramento County, was arrested for attempted murder in connection with the shooting that took place near Glendale Lane and Alta […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Yuba County man sentenced in connection to 2021 attempted murder

LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — A man who broke into a 59-year-old man’s Linda home on Oct. 1, 2021 was sentenced to 11-years-to-life in prison for attempted murder according to the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office. The District Attorney’s Office said that on Oct. 1, Daniel Solis, 30, knocked on the front door of the man’s […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Wait continues for California State Fair attendance numbers, but arrest figures are down dramatically

SACRAMENTO -- The 2022 California State Fair is now in the history books. This year's event marked a return to form at Cal Expo following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While total attendance numbers are still being compiled, arrest figure are down dramatically compared to past years, fair officials say. The fair reported just three arrests over the 17-day period. Two of them were for domestic violence and one was for counterfeiting. Between 2009 and 2017, arrest figures at the fair were, on average, more than 60 per year, according to an analysis by The Sacramento Bee. This year, the fair instituted a first-of-its-kind ban on unaccompanied youth at night on weekends. Fair officials say the rule encouraged parents to stay with their kids, and had the intended effect. Among one of the biggest hits at the fair this year was the California Cannabis Exhibit. Thousands of people walked through the exhibit, which displayed the state's growing cannabis industry.Total fair attendance numbers could be released as soon as Monday. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
crimevoice.com

Amador County domestic battery suspect also faces charges of unlawful weapon possession

An Amador County man was recently arrested after a domestic battery call led to the discovery of unlawful firearm possession, according to the Sheriff’s Office. On the morning of July 22, deputies responded to the 28000 block of of Sierra Court in Pioneer for a reported altercation a man and two women, ultimately arresting the man — identified as 37-year-old Jeremy Tate, who is a convicted felon — on suspicion of domestic battery, assault with a firearm, and robbery.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Navy veteran, aspiring doctor identified as man who drowned saving rafters along American River

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members said a five-year Navy veteran and aspiring doctor sacrificed his life to save people who were in need along the American River Friday. "My brother was a humble guy and anybody who knew him knew he had the biggest heart ever imaginable. He would do anything, He'd give you the shirt off his back and just be there," said Jessica Crane, sister of Joshua Crane. "That's something that I knew that he would do. No matter no matter what."
SACRAMENTO, CA
krcrtv.com

Woman arrested for trying to kidnap 4-year-old from Oroville preschool

OROVILLE, Calif. — A 41-year-old woman was arrested for trying to kidnap a four-year-old from an Oroville preschool on Thursday. According to Oroville police, officers were called to A Bright Star Preschool on Feather River Boulevard just before 12:30 p.m. for an attempted kidnapping. Witnesses told officers that 41-year-old...
OROVILLE, CA

