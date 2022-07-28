What's Happenings?! (7/28)
Gary & Shannon search the web for today's trending stories. Here is "What's Happening?!" for July 28th
- A new L.A. mask mandate would have less value at this stage of the pandemic
- LA City Council approves $700K for Sixth Street Bridge maintenance
- Britney Spears Won't Have to Sit for Deposition in Legal Battle with Her Father Jamie
- JetBlue announces a deal to buy Spirit Airlines
- Chick-fil-A Is Asking for 'Volunteers' to Work for 5 Chicken Sandwiches Per Hour
- Mega Millions: What to know ahead of Friday's drawing
