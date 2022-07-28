Public Safety to Conduct a Site-Based Assessment for Law Enforcement Accreditation

The College of Charleston is now offering a voluntary health insurance plan available to any enrolled CofC student. Students can begin signing up now for the College of Charleston Domestic Voluntary Insurance Plan that begins at the start of the fall 2022 semester. The plan is available to all registered undergraduate students enrolled in six or more semester hours. Graduate and professional students taking at least one graduate level course are also available for this plan. Students must be in good academic standing and making appropriate progress toward graduation.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO