abc27.com
Bicyclist seriously injured in Dauphin County crash
LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash Sunday morning in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police say the crash occurred on the 2100 block of Vine Street in Londonderry Township after 11 a.m. Troopers say a Ford Ranger was legally stopped when it was struck from behind by a bicyclist.
Fraudulent cards used to purchase gas in Dauphin County
Police are investigating a series of access device frauds in which at least one suspect used fraudulent debit/credit cards to purchase more than $1,000 of diesel fuel.
Motorbike thefts increase across Central Pa.
DILLSBURG, Pa. — A string of motorbike thefts have been reported to police departments across Central Pennsylvania. The bikes are being stolen after being put on sale on Facebook Marketplace. “We live in a very safe environment here in Dillsburg. This kind of stuff doesn’t happen," said Cameron Mertz....
skooknews.com
Coach Bus Catches Fire Along Route 61 near Orwigsburg
No injuries were reported after a coach bus caught fire near Orwigsburg on Saturday. Just after 5:00pm, Saturday, emergency personnel were called to northbound Route 61 in North Manheim Township near Orwigsburg in the area of the Mid Penn Bank for a commercial bus fire. Firefighters arrived to find the...
WGAL
Update: York fire damages estimated around $200,000
Shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday night York City firefighters responded to a fire at a home on East Mason Ave. A small alleyway near East Market St. The neighbor that reported the fire described the moment that flames from this home ignited a tree which then spread to the home next door – causing so much damage that the man living there had no choice but to leave.
WGAL
Fire damages home in Lancaster County
RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lancaster County home was damaged by fire Sunday night. It happened in the 1500 block of Mastersonville Road in Rapho Township. One person who was there at the time got out safely. No other injuries were reported. It took 20 minutes to contain the...
Motorcycle struck in apparent hit-and-run in Palmyra, police investigating
PALMYRA, Pa. — The Palmyra Borough Police Department is investigating an apparent hit-and-run in Lebanon County. The crash occurred at the 400 block of East Main Street in Palmyra. Police determined that a black Kawasaki motorcycle had been struck while legally parked in the westbound lane of the street.
abc27.com
FOUND: Missing man from Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police were looking for a man from Cumberland County who went missing. As of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, he was located safe. Officers were looking for 25-year-old Noah Lehman. He has been described as being 5-foot-4, 160 pounds with dark brown hair and green eyes.
2 firefighters injured in York fire
YORK, Pa. — Two firefighters are injured and three people are displaced after a fire in York Saturday night. Officials with York County 911 Dispatch say crews responded to the fire on the 600 block of East Mason Avenue just before 10 p.m. According to York City Fire Chief...
Mechanicsburg Man Arrested for Stalking
ETTERS, PA- The Newberry Township Police Department has arrested Jeffrey Alan Sutton of Mechanicsburg. Sutton...
WGAL
Is the paint peeling off your Pennsylvania license plate? Here's how to get a replacement
Is the paint peeling off your license plate? You're not alone. "I would say a lot of people probably get in their car and never give it a second glance," said Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus, with Lancaster police. But police are noticing that some Pennsylvania plates are peeling. "We've been made...
York County farm tractor crash results in multiple fatalities
York County, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police in York are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the lives of at least four people on Friday.The crash occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on the 1100 block of Furnace Road. An older-model farm tractor was pulling a flatbed, open utility trailer. Twelve people were riding in the trailer when the operator of the tractor traveled off the roadway and over an embankment, causing the tractor and trailer to roll.The crash killed an adult woman and three children, state police said. Multiple other children who were riding in the trailer were transported by ambulance or helicopter to local hospitals.The farm tractor’s operator, an adult man, was transported from the scene in serious condition.The PSP Troop J Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist Unit, Forensic Services Unit, and Criminal Investigation Unit responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. The York County Coroner also responded to the scene.
Electronics repair company opens new store in Dauphin County
A new electronics repair shop has opened at the Paxton Square shopping center in Lower Paxton Township. Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions opened last month in at 6013 Allentown Blvd., suite E122. The store offers repairs for most consumer electronics, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers...
skooknews.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 61 Northbound Closed near Orwigsburg for Bus Fire
Route 61 northbound is currently closed near Orwigsburg for a bus fire. Just after 5:00pm, Saturday, emergency personnel were called to northbound Route 61 in North Manheim Township near the Mid Penn Bank for a commercial bus fire. Fire police have been called to shut down the roadway in the...
WGAL
Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster County reopens after crews remove fallen tree
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A portion of Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster County has reopened after it was blocked by a fallen tree. The tree fell Monday morning in the 1800 block of the road in East Lampeter Township, near Lancaster EMS. PennDOT crews removed the tree.
Man Still Wanted After Lancaster County Drug Bust; Task Force Confiscates Drugs, Firearms, and $86,000
LANCASTER, PA — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force discovered and confiscated multiple drugs, firearms, and over $86,000 from a Lancaster city home as a result of an investigation that began on June 2, 2022. Christopher Alvelo, age 30, of the 500 block of E. Orange Street, Lancaster, Pennsylvania...
Names of four killed in York tractor rollover released
The York County Coroner has released the names and cause of death for the four people who died when a tractor pulling a trailer full of people overturned on Friday. Katie Stoltzfus, 36; Mary Stoltzfus, 14; and Naomi Stoltzfus, 7; all of Goram Road, Brogue; and Caleb Fisher, 9, of Osceola Mill Road; died due to accidental multiple blunt force trauma, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
abc27.com
York County father charged with hitting daughter with car
YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County father has been charged with allegedly hitting his daughter with a car while intoxicated. On May 1, police responded to a home on Dade Ct. for a report of a woman being run over by a car. The young woman told police who arrived on scene that her dad had run her over.
WGAL
Crash slows traffic along 283 in Lancaster County
Emergency crews were called to an accident along Route 283 in Lancaster County Saturday. The crash occurred just after 1 p.m. in the westbound lanes of 283 near the Manheim Pike exit. Traffic was reduced to one lane of travel due to the crash.
At least 1 dead after crash in York County: PennDOT
UPDATE: This crash was originally reported by PennDOT as involving a horse and buggy, but actually involved a trailer towed by a tractor. At least one person is dead and multiple others injured after a late Friday morning crash on a York County road, authorities said. The York County Coroner’s...
