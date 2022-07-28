ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

Bicyclist seriously injured in Dauphin County crash

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash Sunday morning in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police say the crash occurred on the 2100 block of Vine Street in Londonderry Township after 11 a.m. Troopers say a Ford Ranger was legally stopped when it was struck from behind by a bicyclist.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Motorbike thefts increase across Central Pa.

DILLSBURG, Pa. — A string of motorbike thefts have been reported to police departments across Central Pennsylvania. The bikes are being stolen after being put on sale on Facebook Marketplace. “We live in a very safe environment here in Dillsburg. This kind of stuff doesn’t happen," said Cameron Mertz....
DILLSBURG, PA
skooknews.com

Coach Bus Catches Fire Along Route 61 near Orwigsburg

No injuries were reported after a coach bus caught fire near Orwigsburg on Saturday. Just after 5:00pm, Saturday, emergency personnel were called to northbound Route 61 in North Manheim Township near Orwigsburg in the area of the Mid Penn Bank for a commercial bus fire. Firefighters arrived to find the...
ORWIGSBURG, PA
WGAL

Update: York fire damages estimated around $200,000

Shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday night York City firefighters responded to a fire at a home on East Mason Ave. A small alleyway near East Market St. The neighbor that reported the fire described the moment that flames from this home ignited a tree which then spread to the home next door – causing so much damage that the man living there had no choice but to leave.
YORK, PA
WGAL

Fire damages home in Lancaster County

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lancaster County home was damaged by fire Sunday night. It happened in the 1500 block of Mastersonville Road in Rapho Township. One person who was there at the time got out safely. No other injuries were reported. It took 20 minutes to contain the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

FOUND: Missing man from Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police were looking for a man from Cumberland County who went missing. As of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, he was located safe. Officers were looking for 25-year-old Noah Lehman. He has been described as being 5-foot-4, 160 pounds with dark brown hair and green eyes.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

2 firefighters injured in York fire

YORK, Pa. — Two firefighters are injured and three people are displaced after a fire in York Saturday night. Officials with York County 911 Dispatch say crews responded to the fire on the 600 block of East Mason Avenue just before 10 p.m. According to York City Fire Chief...
YORK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

York County farm tractor crash results in multiple fatalities

York County, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police in York are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the lives of at least four people on Friday.The crash occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on the 1100 block of Furnace Road. An older-model farm tractor was pulling a flatbed, open utility trailer. Twelve people were riding in the trailer when the operator of the tractor traveled off the roadway and over an embankment, causing the tractor and trailer to roll.The crash killed an adult woman and three children, state police said. Multiple other children who were riding in the trailer were transported by ambulance or helicopter to local hospitals.The farm tractor’s operator, an adult man, was transported from the scene in serious condition.The PSP Troop J Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist Unit, Forensic Services Unit, and Criminal Investigation Unit responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. The York County Coroner also responded to the scene.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Names of four killed in York tractor rollover released

The York County Coroner has released the names and cause of death for the four people who died when a tractor pulling a trailer full of people overturned on Friday. Katie Stoltzfus, 36; Mary Stoltzfus, 14; and Naomi Stoltzfus, 7; all of Goram Road, Brogue; and Caleb Fisher, 9, of Osceola Mill Road; died due to accidental multiple blunt force trauma, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County father charged with hitting daughter with car

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County father has been charged with allegedly hitting his daughter with a car while intoxicated. On May 1, police responded to a home on Dade Ct. for a report of a woman being run over by a car. The young woman told police who arrived on scene that her dad had run her over.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

At least 1 dead after crash in York County: PennDOT

UPDATE: This crash was originally reported by PennDOT as involving a horse and buggy, but actually involved a trailer towed by a tractor. At least one person is dead and multiple others injured after a late Friday morning crash on a York County road, authorities said. The York County Coroner’s...
YORK COUNTY, PA

