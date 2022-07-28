York County, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police in York are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the lives of at least four people on Friday.The crash occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on the 1100 block of Furnace Road. An older-model farm tractor was pulling a flatbed, open utility trailer. Twelve people were riding in the trailer when the operator of the tractor traveled off the roadway and over an embankment, causing the tractor and trailer to roll.The crash killed an adult woman and three children, state police said. Multiple other children who were riding in the trailer were transported by ambulance or helicopter to local hospitals.The farm tractor’s operator, an adult man, was transported from the scene in serious condition.The PSP Troop J Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist Unit, Forensic Services Unit, and Criminal Investigation Unit responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. The York County Coroner also responded to the scene.

