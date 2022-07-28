Madonna talks upcoming biopic: ‘No one’s going to tell my story, but me’

www.today.com
Beyoncé changes lyric in 'Renaissance' song after criticism over ableism
Beyoncé is changing a lyric to a song on her new album, "Renaissance," following criticism by many people in the disability community that the track contained an ableist slur. The 11th track, "Heated," contained the word "spaz," a slur against people with disabilities — and the same word for...
Val Kilmer’s Son Nabs Leading Role in Upcoming Movie
Jack Kilmer, the son of “Top Gun: Maverick” star Val Kilmer, is set to star opposite of Clifton Powell in the upcoming drama “The Thrill Is On.”. Variety reports that Val Kilmer’s son will play Michael, a young drummer who encounters Powell’s blues legend, B.B. King. The film is based on the true story of producer Michael Zanetis’ experience with King, who passed away in 2015.
Mickey Rourke Looks Exactly Like Val Kilmer in New Interview, According to Twitter
Who had “vicious feud between Mickey Rourke and Tom Cruise” on their 2022 bingo card? If you did, you should probably start buying lottery tickets because it came out of nowhere. In a recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sin City star Mickey Rourke went on an unexpected anti-Tom Cruise rant.
Where Is Joanne Woodward Now? A New HBO Docuseries Explores Her Story
Oscar winner, philanthropist, and Golden Age icon Joanne Woodward is synonymous with the best of Hollywood. As the oldest Best Actress Academy Award winner and one of the first people to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she's had a successful career spanning six decades — and it's easy to see why Joanne would be the subject of fascination.
Mickey Rourke has ‘no respect’ for Tom Cruise amid ‘Top Gun’ success: ‘I don’t care’
Mickey Rourke is not impressed by fellow actor Tom Cruise’s recent box-office triumphs — to put it lightly. Appearing Monday on Talk TV’s “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Rourke did not mince words while bashing Cruise, whose career has soared to new heights this summer thanks to the blockbuster release of “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Beyoncé's new album 'Renaissance' is a tough sell in 2022 America
On Friday Beyoncé released her seventh solo album, “Act I: Renaissance,” six years after the breakaway success of “Lemonade.” She gave fans and critics a taste of her latest work last month, when she dropped the surprise single “Break My Soul.” (It debuted on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart top 10 on Billboard.)
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
How Much Is Tom Hanks Worth As He Turns 66?
Tom Hanks turns 66 on July 9, but he's showing no signs of slowing down. The actor's most recent projects include an appearance as Elvis Presley's manager, Col. Tom Parker, in a biopic of Presley...
‘Top Gun’: How Old Was Tom Cruise When He Starred in the Original Movie?
While most teenagers relish in their newfound freedom and what awaits them, for actor Tom Cruise, he was already gracing movie sets, getting roles in films like The Outsiders in 1983. Only getting small roles at first, it wasn’t long before Cruise starred in the film that launched him – Risky Business. It came out the same year. And just three years after that, the star sat in the cockpit of a jet for the first time as he put on the Maverick helmet in Top Gun. Acting beside Val Kilmer, neither star had any idea of what the film would become. And as for Tom Cruise, the role of Maverick landed him his highest-grossing film ever.
Nichelle Nichols, groundbreaking 'Star Trek' actor, dead at 89
Nichelle Nichols, the groundbreaking actor who played Lieutenant Nyota Uhura on the original "Star Trek" series, has died. Nichols' death was confirmed on Sunday by her son, Kyle Johnson, on her website. Johnson said his mother died of natural causes. "Her light, however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen...
Brendan Fraser Utterly Transforms Into 600-Pound Man for New Movie 'The Whale'
Brendan Fraser's comeback is underway. The beloved star of The Mummy and George of the Jungle stars in The Whale, the upcoming movie by Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky. A24 released the first photo from the film, showing Fraser as a 600-pound man hoping to reconnect with his teenage daughter. The Whale will premiere at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival in September.
TV tonight: see Elle Fanning’s Emmy-nominated turn as Catherine the Great
Season two of The Great sees the return of Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. Plus: the BBC brings back Sartre’s The Roads to Freedom. Here’s what to watch this evening
Bobby Cannavale Debuts as Marilyn Monroe’s Husband Joe DiMaggio in New ‘Blonde’ Trailer
Click here to read the full article. Netflix is revealing a closer look of its anticipated drama on Marilyn Monroe, “Blonde.” On Thursday, the streaming service’s official social media platforms posted another trailer for the anticipated biographical drama, which is a fictionalized take on the iconic actress and singer’s life. Monroe is played by Ana de Armas.More from WWDInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's RelationshipAshton Kutcher, John Mayer, Mindy Kaling, B. J. Novak at 'Vengeance' L.A. PremiereAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in London The second trailer showed more of its cast members in character, including...
Ana de Armas Confronts the Dark Side of Celebrity as Marilyn Monroe in New Trailer for ‘Blonde’
Ana de Armas offers up a taste of the darker side of Hollywood, its adoring and obsessive crowds and incessantly flashing photo bulbs as Marilyn Monroe in the second look at Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe pic Blonde. Netflix released a second trailer for the upcoming NC-17 feature film, based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates on Thursday, giving viewers a closer look at how the Dominik-written and -directed film will explore the more unsavory parts of Monroe’s professional and private life. More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix-Approved "Immersive" Squid Game Experience Coming to New York CityNetflix's 'The Witcher' Season...
Netflix Is Losing 3 Hit Tom Cruise Movies in August
Netflix is losing a lot of content in August, and three hit Tom Cruise movies are part of the big monthly exodus. Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible II, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol will all self-destruct from your Netflix queue on Aug. 31. However, fans can still all three films, plus Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, on Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Teaser Trailer Drops
Netflix dropped its teaser trailer and new key art for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio on Wednesday. The teaser for del Toro’s richly crafted stop-motion reimagining of Carlo Collodi’s 1883 novel opens with narration by Cricket (Ewan McGregor). “From my many wandering on this Earth, I had so much to say about imperfect fathers and imperfect sons, and about loss and love,” he says.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Sets John McAfee Doc From U.K.'s Curious FilmsNetflix Sets Launch Date, Reveals Details for 'Thai Cave Rescue' Series'The Most Hated Man on the Internet' Review: Netflix's Hunter Moore Docuseries Is Absorbing but Shallow The teaser includes...
thedigitalfix.com
Adam Sandler almost played Tom Cruise’s role in Collateral
Michael Mann’s stylish thriller movie Collateral is one of the best 2000s movies there is, with its action-packed, tense narrative, and exceptional performance from Tom Cruise. Collateral could have been very different though, if the role of Vincent had gone to Adam Sandler instead of Cruise, as was the original plan.
Elle
Netflix's 'Blonde' Trailer With Ana De Armas Playing Marilyn Reveals 'Ant-Man' And 'Succession' Stars
Netflix has finally released the trailer for the highly-anticipated, R-rated Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, starring Knives Out and The Gray Man's Ana de Armas. And it has given us a glimpse at Ant-Man's Bobby Cannavale as baseball star Joe DiMaggio and 's Adrien Brody as playwright Arthur Miller, both of whom were married to Marilyn at different points in their lifetime.
EW.com
Rebecca Hall wants to make audiences 'squirm' with horror-thriller Resurrection
Tim Roth had a strong reaction when he first read the script for horror-thriller Resurrection (out July 29). "It was definitely a holy s--- moment," says the Reservoir Dogs and The Incredible Hulk actor. "You know: What is this? I had no idea what to make of it. I was traveling with my son at the time, and I gave it to him to read, and he said, 'You're doing it.' So, I said, 'Okay, I'm doing it.' Two of my sons were the same. I was like, 'Okay, I've got no say in this at all!'"
NBC News
