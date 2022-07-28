ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, NJ

Hot New Bombshells Enter 'Love Island' Villa — And They're Siblings From Clifton

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ExC9O_0gwdPpSI00
Chazz and Bria Bryant Photo Credit: chazz.bryant9/bria__bryant Instagram photos

This week, two hot new bombshells enter the villa. And they're siblings from New Jersey.

Chazz, 21, and Bria Bryant, 24, of Clifton, are making their debut on "Love Island USA," the American spinoff of the popular British reality dating show.

The other contestants were shocked to learn that they were related.

"Are you each other's type?" one asks.

"Um," Chazz replies. "No we're actually..."

"He's not for me because he's my brother," Bria interrupts.

"No one was prepared for siblings," one contestant says.

"Love Island" is a particularly competitive dating show, as "Islanders" must pair off with each other. Those who are not in a pair could be dumped from the island.

Chazz attended DePaul Catholic High School and Franklin Pierce University, where he played football. He is apparently a personal trainer now while his sister, a graduate of Penn State and Rutgers University graduate, is a wardrobe stylist.

"Love Island USA" streams every night on NBC's Peacock.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Clifton, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#Islanders#Bombshells#American#British#Rutgers University#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
326K+
Followers
49K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy