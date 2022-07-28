UNC Chapel Hill Student Gov't Cuts Off Funding & Contracting to Anyone Who "Advocates" for Limits on Abortion

reason.com
John Reeder
3d ago
I guess UNC has an inability to comprehend the USC ruling that DID NOT do away with abortion but simply allocated it back to the states for control where it belonged! It is NOT constitutionally guarded!
Reply(3)
64
Trixie's momma
2d ago
UNC student government should be disbanded. It's a university, not an opinion forum. You people at UNC are not in charge of anything.
Reply
38
TomAz
2d ago
Well I guess those children are going to learn a very valuable lesson in civics. Tragic that they haven't learned it already.
Reply
26
Related
Washington Examiner
insideedition.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
abovethelaw.com
Reason.com
Washington, DC
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 50