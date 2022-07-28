ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC Chapel Hill Student Gov't Cuts Off Funding & Contracting to Anyone Who "Advocates" for Limits on Abortion

By Eugene Volokh
 3 days ago
John Reeder
3d ago

I guess UNC has an inability to comprehend the USC ruling that DID NOT do away with abortion but simply allocated it back to the states for control where it belonged! It is NOT constitutionally guarded!

Trixie's momma
2d ago

UNC student government should be disbanded. It's a university, not an opinion forum. You people at UNC are not in charge of anything.

TomAz
2d ago

Well I guess those children are going to learn a very valuable lesson in civics. Tragic that they haven't learned it already.

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

