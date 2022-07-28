Adult Relief: Did You Know That Water World in Denver Has Alcohol?

999thepoint.com
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is why Denver's airport seems busier than usualBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Devil’s Angels gang member sentenced for 2018 Aurora shooting spreeHeather WillardAurora, CO
Park Meadows gets $3.2 million in pandemic relief moneyMike McKibbinLone Tree, CO
RTD offers Coloradans free public transit in AugustMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Wana Brands drives Denver voter registration with League of Women VotersMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Colorado’s Newest Action Park Is Now Open And It’s Awesome
Colorado's newest "Action Park" full of wicked slides and adventures is now open and ready to make you laugh and scream. We got a chance to visit last week, here's what you can expect when you go. Slick City Slides And Adventure Park In Denver, Colorado, Is Now Open. When...
Did You Know That Loveland Used to Have a Fun, Little Amusement Park?
Over 50 years ago, Loveland had a little amusement park. It was no Elitch Gardens, but it did bring smiles to many, while it lasted. It's funny how you can grow up in a town/city, and still find things out about that town that you didn't know. That's where this long-gone amusement park in Loveland, Colorado, comes in.
Loveland Mom/Daughter Duo Make Southwest Airlines History
There is cool stuff and then there is really cool stuff and I think this falls into the latter category. A mother and daughter team from Loveland recently made Southwest Airlines history when they both piloted a Southwest Airlines flight from Denver to St Louis. Captain Holly Petitt (mother) and...
Fort Collins Nearly Tops Yet Another Unique ‘Best’ List
The Choice City has done it again, nearly making it to the top of yet another list of the 'Best' places. Though beer does have to do with it, it's not really about craft beer. There are hundreds of reasons to love living in The Choice City: great open spaces, the parks, Old Town Square, the CSU Rams, all the craft breweries, Horsetooth Reservoir to name a few. Who, now, has singled out Fort Collins?
Yes, it is Californians that made Colorado so unaffordable
Tech workers priced out of Silicon Valley have been migrating to Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Boise and Denver, among other western locales that have also seen massive spikes in housing costs in the past five years.
Cuteness Overload: Baby Fever Has Hit a Colorado Zoo
There aren't too many things better in this life than baby animals, and thanks to a little baby boom going on at the Denver Zoo, there are three new little bundles of joy ready to explore the world. A giraffe, a golden lion tamarin, and a baby otter. With all...
Take a Hike to the Remains of Colorado’s Historic Crags Hotel
There are multiple sites throughout Colorado that provide a look back at the Centennial State's historic past. One of those places is located inside Eldorado Canyon State Park, where a short hike leads to the remains of a former hotel. Crags Hotel Ruins Hike. The Top 11 Easiest and Prettiest...
yellowscene.com
The STYLE Issue: Fabulous: A Look Into the Colorado Drag Scene
Drag is a celebration of identity and that which makes each of us beautiful. l to r: Khloe Katz, Trey Suits, Anyah Dixx, Kendra D. Crase, Miss Zarah Misdemeanor. For Yellow Scene’s Style issue, we are highlighting drag and the glamor and beauty that is inherent in the art form. First, we must talk about the nature of beauty.
West of Denver, a town as good as gold | Main Street Colorado
In the final chapter of a legend, a vision came. It was a view, in one direction the high peaks of Colorado’s Front Range and in another the sprawling plains where a buffalo hunter made his name. On his death bed in 1917, the story goes, William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody dreamed of Lookout Mountain above Golden, west of Denver. This was where he wished to be buried. ...
The Arkins Promenade in Denver is a must-see space
Denver’s newest outdoor attraction, the Arkins Promenade, is ready for its close-up. Why it matters: The raised walkway features zigzagging architecture, with industrial elements like metal handrails and grates, all topped by exposed wood. It gives this new public space in the RiNo Art District the potential to become one of Denver’s must-see spots.Details: The promenade opened earlier this month, and Mayor Michael Hancock called it a "premier outdoor destination."The walkway overlooks the South Platte River along a mile-long pedestrian corridor, and includes large sitting areas for groups, swings and a seesaw. The walkway is accessible from 36th Street...
Love Mexican Food? This Classic Colorado Mexican Restaurant Is A Must Try
Colorado residents are lucky because we have no shortage of places to get great Mexican food. This classic Colorado Mexican restaurant is one that many don't know about but have to try. Classic Mexican Restaurant In Colorado Is A Must Try. I've been to many different states in my lifetime...
Teen saves money for toy, package swiped minutes after delivery
A mom and daughter duo in Broomfield is sharing video with FOX31 of a thief swiping an Amazon package right off their apartment doorstep.
Westword
Someone Keeps Breaking Slides at the Washington Park Playground
Since it opened in August 2018, the state-of-the-art Washington Park playground, built for $1.6 million, has been packed with kids filling the swings and climbing over logs and various wooden creations. But now the tall structure with two towers leading to two slides has been cordoned off with orange hazard...
Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Franktown, Colorado is Stunning
The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Step Inside this Stunning Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Colorado. Living here would be like having your...
point2homes.com
2920 W. 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211
Application fee: $50. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. If you are in the market for an upscale apartment with cutting-edge style, look no further than Highland Park Apartments in the vibrant city of Denver, Colorado.. Highland Park Apartments offers gorgeous yet affordable one- and two-bedroom apartments to choose from. All of the floor plans are fashioned with modern amenities and contemporary design elements, with access to an abundance of community-wide features you, your friends, and your family will truly appreciate. If youre looking for a sleek and stylish lifestyle for the best value, youve come to the right place. Discover your new home today, where comfort and affordability meet contemporary style. Highland Park Apartments is located in the Highland neighborhood, which means youll be just minutes from Downtown Denver, a thriving city with a diverse cultural heritage. The Mile High City is known for its vibrant arts and culture, a flourishing culinary scene, and so many outdoor recreational options. Denver has been ranked as one of the best cities in the nation to live in for many years, based on its affordability, job opportunities, and overall quality of life. This city continues to grow in popularity, from its world-class museums, unique arts districts, and outdoor hotspots to the family-friendly attractions and booming nightlife. As a Denver resident, youll be surrounded by adventure.
KKTV
Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
5280.com
Denver’s Top Doctors 2022
Each listing includes the physician’s name, the hospitals at which the physician has privileges, the doctor’s office, clinic, or hospital address, and the best phone number to call for an appointment. Listings are also available at directory.5280.com/award/2022-top-doctors/. Because of space restrictions, we abbreviate the names of some area...
Colorado Cemetery to Exhume Remains of 62 Nuns Due to Redevelopment
A redevelopment of the former Loretto Heights University Campus in southwest Denver has led to the closure of the Loretto Heights Convent Cemetery — a move that calls for exhuming the remains of 62 nuns, 9News reports. According to the station, the project manager offered to develop around the...
CALDARA | Transit solves homeless problem
The Regional Transportation District has solved Denver’s seemingly intractable homeless problem. They have decided to house them all on their buses and trains! For all of August RTD, and other agencies, will be charging absolutely no fare to (endlessly) ride buses and trains. Under the guise of reducing air pollution, RTD’s “Zero Fare for Better...
Colorado angler reels in massive fish, smashing longest-standing fish record in the state
A record-breaking trout was caught in Colorado this season, weighing in at a whopping 7.84 pounds, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The Brook Trout was reeled in at Monarch Lake in Granby, Colorado, by Tim Daniel. According to officials, the fish was measured at a massive 23 1/4 inches in length, and had a girth of 15 3/8 inches. “When I headed out to fish...
