Suspected arsonist reportedly riding around Spokane on bike starting fires

www.khq.com
Pat Emineth Manning
3d ago
Just what we need is some one like this not giving a dam about other lives and property hopefully they will get caught before someone gets hurt from their actions.
Reply
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. HeimbignerWashington State
3 free, fun Activities to do in SpokaneJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Spokane residents would receive hundreds each month in new stimulus programJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Comments / 6