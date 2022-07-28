Jefferson Parish corrections officer arrested, accused of trying to smuggle drugs into jail

www.nola.com
Thomas Ritter
3d ago
All felonies - now he can spend time with his buddies until convict then its off to the pen with him.
Manuel Ochoa
3d ago
This is nothing new. A few years ago there was a video floating around in the internet that an inmate did with a camera cellular cell that he was not supposed to have in the first place. they show inmates doing drugs, eating a cake having the time of their lives with contraband items. The state needs to raise their salaries so the guards can not be easily bribed.
