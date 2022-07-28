ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

Jefferson Parish corrections officer arrested, accused of trying to smuggle drugs into jail

By MICHELLE HUNTER
NOLA.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nola.com

Comments / 14

Thomas Ritter
3d ago

All felonies - now he can spend time with his buddies until convict then its off to the pen with him.

Reply
7
Manuel Ochoa
3d ago

This is nothing new. A few years ago there was a video floating around in the internet that an inmate did with a camera cellular cell that he was not supposed to have in the first place. they show inmates doing drugs, eating a cake having the time of their lives with contraband items. The state needs to raise their salaries so the guards can not be easily bribed.

Reply(1)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Gretna, LA
Crime & Safety
Jefferson Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Gretna, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Corrections Officer#Dolhonde St#The Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy