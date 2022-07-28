After Reopening For LA’s Unhoused Last Year, The Infamous Cecil Hotel Remains Mostly Empty

laist.com
Best Things To Do This Week in Los Angeles And SoCal: Aug. 1 - 4
Celebrate the music of Daft Punk...
Laist.com
LA Neighborhood Love, CA Apartments Costs, LGBTQ+ Artists And Beyoncé.
Good morning, L.A. It's Monday, August...
capitalbnews.org
A Sweeping Ordinance Would Make It Easier For LA to Target its Unhoused Residents
Since last fall, Lee has lived in a budding community on the southern edge of Watts, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Residents of the once-majority Black area — the epicenter of the 1965 Watts Rebellion and the 1992 uprising following the police beating of Rodney King — have advocated for investments in Black life for more than 60 years.
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [7-31-2022]
Will Sunday be a fun day? My Magic 8 Ball says the outlook is good. Let’s talk about your options. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (July 31) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you make it a good one.
point2homes.com
10365 Almayo Avenue 6, Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA, 90064
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 10365 Almayo Avenue Español?. Welcome to this Cheviot Hills/Rancho Park Contemporary, 2 bedroom LOFT + 1.5 bath home with no neighbors below or above you! This small unit building is located in one of LA's prime locations. Features 2-story soaring ceilings, large windows, and a fireplace within an open floor plan living room. Upper-level loft (2nd bedroom) with a closet opens to a sun deck with views of Century City. The lower level of this stylish condo is devoted entirely to the Primary bedroom, also with fireplace, largely organized (walk in) closet, and stylish Primary bath with whirlpool tub, including the luxury of inside unit laundry. To complete this wonderful property you will find two side by side parking spaces along with some additional storage below. HOA dues cover water, trash, plus earthquake insurance. Walking distance to the Rancho Park golf course and Cheviot Hills Community Center, which has basketball and tennis courts, sports fields, a swimming pool and other amenities for an active lifestyle. Moments away from luxury dining and shopping. You don't want to miss this!
welikela.com
A Big List of Things to Do in L.A. This August [2022]
Need an August guide to Los Angeles? We’ve got it covered. Peep our rundown below to browse a cornucopia of options, from the ongoing free movie and concert series to festivals, art nights, salsa dancing, art exhibitions and more. Definitely something for everyone. Have a look!. Things To Do...
Brown Soul Brewing Co. Making South Gate Debut in Fall 2022
The brewery will share the space with vendors by regularly hosting pop-ups
Laist.com
Morning Brief: Water Usage, Mask Mandate Pause, Midsummer Halloween Convention
Good morning, L.A. It's Friday, July...
point2homes.com
1050 S Grand Ave 609, Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA, 90015
Don't miss the opportunity to own the best 2 BED/ 2 BATH CORNER unit with HIGH CEILING and separate STORAGE (in the basement) at Ten50, DTLA's newest luxury high-rise condo located in the desirable South Park District! This unit has direct access to the luxury amenity deck which includes a swimming pool, hot tub, BBQ and gym, it is one of 5 non penthouse units with HIGH CEILINGS (approx. 12 ft) with UPGRADED waterproof and scratch resistant LUXURY VINYL FLOORING. This unit has NO CONNECTING WALLS to other units. This unit comes with 2 PARKING SPACES assigned in addition to 13 GUEST PARKING spaces (include 2 handicap guest spaces) in the building. This unit is SMART HOME ENABLED, with motor shades and lighting that can be controlled by voice or app. The elegant hallway from the front door leads to the second bedroom, which is equipped with an oversized window with city view and a large walk-in custom closet. Next to the second bedroom is a full bathroom. Across from the bathroom is a space-efficient closet housing the washer/dryer and shelving storage. Further into the unit is the master suite with upgraded walk in closet and attached bath equipped with a generously-sized standing shower and dual sink vanity. The core of the unit is the spacious open living room, kitchen, and dining room. The kitchen is equipped with Carrera marble countertop, backsplash and island that doubles as counter seating for your guests. Other premium fixtures include lacquer-finished Domus & Domus Italian cabinetry, Bertazzoni induction cooktop, Liebherr refrigerator, Bosch panelized dishwasher, and stainless-steel oven. The LARGE DINING area is a rarity among two bedroom units in this building. Oversized windows throughout the unit afford panoramic views and abundant natural light to fully experience Downtown LA. The building has resort-style amenities including a large 6th-floor outdoor terrace that consists of a sundeck with pool, jacuzzi, BBQs, pool table, and lounge chairs. Within the 6th-floor you will find other luxuries such as a spacious clubhouse, large gym, and screening room. The lobby and elevators are monitored by 24-hour concierge and overnight security. Ten50 is located within walking distance to most major banks, South Park Commons, Grand Hope Park, South Park Pharmacy & Grocery, Whole Foods, Starbucks, Hygge Bakery, Prank Bar, The Palm, Mastro's, Capital Grille, new and trendy Proper and Hoxton Hotels, Healthy Spot, Crypto Arena, LA Live, Regal 4D theaters, Fig and 7th, and so much more!
New Details Emerge Regarding Covina’s New Kalaveras Restaurant
The restaurant is also coming to Long Beach, Silver Lake, Montclair, and more
WATCH: ‘Big Gay’ Starbucks says goodbye to WeHo
West Hollywood’s “Big Gay” Starbucks shut its doors to the public for the last time Sunday, and WEHOville was there to witness this end of an era. Catch a last look at the cafe on Santa Monica Blvd. and the microcosm of the community it nurtured for many years.
foxla.com
Long Beach bar closes after losing liquor license
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A Long Beach sports bar has shut down after its liquor license was revoked following an investigation revealed it was involved in numerous illegal drug sales, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Bottom's Up Tavern located at 1739 East Artesia Boulevard is ordered...
This Decades-Old Art Deco Hospital In L.A. Is Set To Turn Into Affordable Housing
The famed Los Angeles County General Hospital is set to become an affordable housing facility. The building itself, known for its architecture, has quite a rich history. Its 1.2 million square foot, 19-story space opened in 1934 and provided healthcare needs to Angelenos for decades. Unfortunately, it was severely damaged in the 1994 Northridge Earthquake and no longer met safety compliances. Earlier this year though, the county released a four-year study on how to repurpose the historic Art Deco Building and breathe new life into its legacy. “Throughout my time as Supervisor for the First District, I have introduced various motions in alignment with the community to move forward with a collective vision for redeveloping the historic General Hospital,” said Supervisor Solis in a press release. “Cementing our commitment to its restoration and reuse can aid in our response to the housing crisis our region is experiencing, as well as provide exceptional health services–carrying on the hospitals over 150-year-old mission. I’m grateful for the support of Eastside residents and stakeholders in moving this collective dream forward.”
foxla.com
'It's surreal!' Couple over the moon after proposal on 6th Street Bridge
LOS ANGELES - A local couple is elated after getting engaged on the newly reopened Sixth Street Bridge. The viaduct opened on July 9, connecting Boyle Heights to the downtown arts district, and Joan Zamora and Ray Peña went to the bridge the day after, on July 10. "I've...
A huge geographical error led to naming California after a fake Black queen
By the time the 16th century mistake was cleared up, it was too late. The name had stuck.
point2homes.com
19855 Blackbird Lane, Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA, 91351
Listed by Roberto De La Torre with JohnHart Real Estate. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 19855 Blackbird Lane Español?. Residing in a sought after Canyon Country neighborhood find a charming two-story home with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The property has an attached 2-car garage. HOA amenities include a community pool and spa. Part of the William S. Hart School District. Close to the Skate Park, Dog Park and the Bike park of Santa Clarita. Minutes from markets, schools, popular dining options and more.
discovering-la.com
National Cheesecake Day; Some Hidden Finds in LA
Cheesecake is one of LA’s favorite desserts. There are many versions of this classic dessert. In you didn’t know, Sat. Jul 30 is National Cheesecake Day, and to celebrate, why not try one of our hidden finds?. While most people are familiar with The Cheesecake Factory, this roundup...
The Sheriff Strikes Back
WEHOville’s explosive interview with Alex Villanueva. A lot of people want to see Alex Villanueva fail . Progressive activists, local TV news stations, billionaire heiresses, some WeHo City Councilmembers and a sizeable portion of L.A. County voters — all of them would love to see the controversial sheriff lose his re-election race in November.
citywatchla.com
Leimert Park, Mass Transit, Gentrification, and Racialism: No Good Answers, Only Lost Dreams
I am also, however, one of those Expo Line advocates who wanted to reach out to my Mid-City and Downtown neighbors to both bring our communities (geographic and racial) together and enhance the lives of Angelenos of all socioeconomic classes and ethnicities. I equally wanted a north-south counterpart to the...
foxla.com
LAPD once again increases traffic enforcement on 6th Street Bridge
LOS ANGELES - After several days of illegal activity, traffic and pedestrian enforcement were stepped up once again on the 6th Street Bridge Sunday. In a statement, the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Central Bureau announced it would conduct traffic enforcement "to ensure safe passage and movement along the bridge itself."
