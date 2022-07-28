Intel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Intel Corp. (INTC) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $454 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The world’s largest chipmaker posted revenue of $15.32 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.92 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Intel expects its per-share earnings to be 35 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $15 billion to $16 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $18.91 billion.

Intel expects full-year earnings to be $2.30 per share, with revenue ranging from $65 billion to $68 billion.

