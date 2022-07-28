ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) _ Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $12.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brooklyn Park, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 92 cents.

The maker of fiber optic management products posted revenue of $71.3 million in the period.

Clearfield expects full-year revenue in the range of $243 million to $247 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLFD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLFD

