Clearfield: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) _ Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $12.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brooklyn Park, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 92 cents.

The maker of fiber optic management products posted revenue of $71.3 million in the period.

Clearfield expects full-year revenue in the range of $243 million to $247 million.

