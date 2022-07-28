Eventbrite: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $66 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Eventbrite said it expects revenue in the range of $65 million to $68 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EB