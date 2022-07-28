DexCom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ DexCom Inc. (DXCM) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $50.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $696.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $697 million.

DexCom expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.86 billion to $2.91 billion.

