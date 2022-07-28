First Solar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) _ First Solar Inc. (FSLR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $55.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 52 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The largest U.S. solar company posted revenue of $621 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $598.8 million.

First Solar expects a full-year loss of 25 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $2.55 billion to $2.8 billion.

