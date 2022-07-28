Silvercrest: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) on Thursday reported profit of $5.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were 39 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $32.2 million in the period.

