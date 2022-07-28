Seattle Genetics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) _ Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $134.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bothell, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 82 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $497.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $443.2 million.

Seattle Genetics expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.71 billion to $1.8 billion.

_____

